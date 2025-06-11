Liuyang fireworks captivate audiences at many major events, such as 2008 Beijing and 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremonies.

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2025 - In Liuyang, central China's Hunan Province, the stories of fireworks have been passed down through generations. As the world's largest production and trade hub for fireworks and firecrackers, Liuyang has a history of making fireworks that dates back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907).Demand overseas is soaring. Consistent quality, diverse products, and stunning effects have earned Liuyang fireworks accolades from international consumers. In 2024, Liuyang's fireworks exports totaled 6.58 billion yuan ($916.3 million), reaching over 100 countries and regions. China accounted for approximately 90 percent of global firework exports that year, nearly 70 percent of them originating from Liuyang.Behind the fireworks are moving stories of Chinese-style romance, some of which embody memories of lost loved ones.The drone and firework show, titled Tears from the Door of Heaven, was recently staged in Liuyang. The inspiration for the show came from Huang Jiayi, a high school student in Liuyang. Her grandfather, Huang Weide, is the founder of Qingtai Fireworks, a local fireworks company.Huang Weide's mother, Huang Jiayi's great grandmother, died at an early age, leaving behind no photographs. To recognize this sadness, Huang Jiayi came up with the idea of making a fireworks display that resembled tears, making them drop through a halo made of drones to express the deep feeling of missing lost family members.Every dazzling fireworks display lies the story of Liuyang's industry upgrade: intelligent technology combined with cultural roots, urban fireworks driving cultural tourism consumption, and creative pyrotechnics igniting global markets. In 2024, Liuyang's fireworks industry achieved a total output value exceeding 50 billion yuan ($7 billion), capturing about 60 percent domestic market share and accounting for approximately 70 percent of national exports.Liuyang has refined "Chinese-style romance" through fireworks, illuminating night skies worldwide and allowing this millennium-old tradition to maintain its enduring charm.Hashtag: #Liuyang

