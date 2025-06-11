Distribution Done Differently: Prioritising Long-Term Value Over Transactions





SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2025 - Crayon, APAC's only fully integrated technology service provider and distributor, is shaking up IT distribution across Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia with a bold new strategy focused on delivering long-term value - not just quick licensing sales.

Amidst rising tech complexities, IT leaders are demanding more, with 87% of SMBs in the region planning to increase spending on third-party IT expertise, according to a recent Forrester report commissioned by Crayon. To meet this demand, Crayon has invested in a smarter, support-led distribution model designed to turn software resellers into trusted strategic partners.





By bringing together enablement programs, revenue-generating services, deep technical expertise, and scalable support, Crayon has built a model that empowers partners to move faster, sell smarter, and grow sustainably. This approach is reinforced by a strong focus on cost optimisation, helping partners and customers reduce waste and make smarter IT investments. Crayon also brings a practical, ethical lens to AI adoption, and support with cloud migration, ensuring meaningful outcomes are delivered rather than fleeting hype.





"We've invested heavily in building our expertise, so our partners don't have to," said Rhonda Robati, Executive Vice President for Crayon APAC. "Our goal is to take the complexity out of modern IT. Whether it's cloud architecture, cybersecurity, cost optimisation or AI adoption - our team is here to help partners move from selling software to delivering strategic value."





In a market often overwhelmed by new tech, uncertainty and overselling, a human-first approach, based on trust has never been more imperative for IT leaders.





Warren Nolan, SVP Channel at Crayon, adds, "Our partners want more than margins; they want purpose and clarity. We're cutting through the noise to help them deliver real business impact."









At the heart of Crayon's approach is the Enablement Hub, a dedicated platform that equips partners with timely market insights, on-demand resources, and data-driven research. This hub plays a pivotal role in enhancing partner capabilities across key areas such as cloud, cybersecurity, cost optimisation, and AI. In addition, events like Crayon Connect, which deliver valuable market insights and research, further empower partners to stay ahead of the competition, arming them with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

"What sets Crayon apart is the genuine partnership approach. They don't just sell product - they understand our business, connect us with the right partners, and ensure we're having meaningful, value-driven conversations. With Crayon, we're not just another client - we're supported by a team that listens, understands, and delivers specialist expertise whenever we need it. That kind of relationship is rare in this industry," said Tristan Ellet, Founder of Bigfish Technology.





Crayon's upgraded Cloud-iQ platform consolidates all global partner operations into a single, unified solution, setting a new standard for partner support. By integrating billing, provisioning, reporting, and cost control into one seamless interface, and providing automated provisioning, powerful commercial insights, and multi-market scalability, Cloud-iQ equips partners with the visibility and automation they need to optimise operations and scale efficiently across APAC markets.





This is complemented by an expanding suite of services, including Essential 8 cybersecurity assessments, cloud security checks, and a soon-to-launch AI-driven tool - aimed at helping partners unlock new revenue streams without the heavy lift.





Crayon also provides expert support through its Technical Advisory Group (TAG) and a team of over 100 in-house specialists, offering direct access to strategic and technical guidance in cloud, security, productivity, ERP and data and AI. While it's common for support services to shrink to keep costs low, Crayon sees the value in providing partners with that extra level of expertise and account management.





"In our 30-plus years delivering advanced IT and communications solutions, we've worked with many distribution models - but Crayon's approach stands out. Their Enablement Hub and expert advisory services go beyond resources; they provide strategic clarity in a crowded market. Whether it's connecting us with the right partners, offering guidance on marketplace and marketing, or helping unpack AI opportunities, Crayon delivers great people, insights and tools that translate technology into real business outcomes. It's a genuine partnership that's made a measurable impact on how we engage with our partners and clients," said Nick Milan, Founder and Managing Director of CyTrack.io.





Initiatives like the ISV Innovation Hub, Tech For Good, and Partner Connections, also provide opportunities for more collaboration, driving innovation and shared success.





"As vendor programs evolve and expectations rise, this isn't a disruption - it's a reset," says Rhonda Robati. "We're not chasing scale for scale's sake. We're building something better: a model rooted in substance, trust, and long-term outcomes. The next era of distribution won't be led by those shouting the loudest - it'll be shaped by those who lead with insight, enable, and deliver real results to win together."





Crayon

Crayon is a customer and partner centric innovation and IT services company with over 4,000 team members across 46 countries. We optimize businesses' IT estate to help them innovate with expertise they can trust. Our services create value for companies to thrive today, and scale for tomorrow.