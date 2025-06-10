Anmako Launches New Collection on 14 June 2025

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2025 - Anmako, a contemporary clothing brand known for its refined blend of functionality, elegance, and textile craftsmanship, will launch its new women’s collection, Anmako Glow, on 14 June 2025 at its flagship store in Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Level 3, 391 Orchard Road, Singapore 238892.Opened in May 2025, the Takashimaya store now serves as Anmako’s primary retail outlet in Singapore, complementing its existing space at Design Orchard. The location strengthens the brand’s local presence and provides greater access to its collections for both residents and international visitors.The decision to establish a permanent outlet at Takashimaya follows several years of recurring seasonal pop-ups at the same venue, which helped build a loyal customer base. Situated along Orchard Road with direct MRT access and a range of amenities, the location offers high visibility and supports both physical retail and online growth.This expansion is part of Anmako’s broader strategy to deepen engagement with its growing customer base by securing a presence in Singapore’s most prominent commercial districts.With its central location, the Takashimaya store offers convenient underground access to Orchard MRT, ample parking, and close proximity to dining, personal care, and retail services. These features are expected to enhance the overall shopping experience, and support continued growth across all sales channels.“The opening of our store at Takashimaya marks an important milestone in our growth in Singapore,” said Eiko Sumantri, Director of Anmako. “We are looking forward to introducing Anmako Glow to both our loyal customers and new audiences at this location.”Anmako Glow, designed for young professionals and families, will make its in-store debut on 14 June 2025. The collection extends the brand’s commitment to clean silhouettes, functional tailoring, and wearable comfort suited for everyday life.While batik techniques feature in select textiles, Anmako’s designs are developed entirely in-house and reflect the brand’s own creative direction. Rather than drawing from external cultural styles, the brand incorporates batik fabric through its own design lens, resulting in garments that are distinct from conventional batik prints . This approach preserves traditional craftsmanship while offering a style unique to Anmako within the context of batik clothing in Singapore A launch event will be held on 14 June 2025 at the Takashimaya store to mark the debut of Anmako Glow. Event updates will be communicated through the brand’s social media platforms, WhatsApp messages, and email newsletters.For more information, please visit: https://www.anmako.sg/ Hashtag: #Anmako #Batik #Fashion #AnmakoGlow #BatikClothing

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Anmako

Anmako is a Singapore-based clothing brand that combines clean, modern design with traditional textile craftsmanship. Its collections feature natural cotton and linen fabrics primarily sourced from Indonesia and Japan, tailored for the pace and versatility of contemporary life. All garments are designed in-house, reflecting Anmako’s commitment to developing a distinctive style grounded in its own creative direction.