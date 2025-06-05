Ms. Mai Anh, CEO of VinFast Philippines (center left), and Mr. Rommel Gutierrez, President of CAMPI (center right), at the event celebrating CAMPI's 30th anniversary.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2025Founded in 1995, the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) has been instrumental in championing the interests of the automotive sector, contributing significantly to the nation's economic growth. As of May 2025, the association accounts for more than 92 percent of Philippine auto sales.Committed to developing a viable and self-sustaining local industry, CAMPI works closely with the government and key stakeholders to shape policies, regulations, and standards that drive economic growth. Through its efforts, CAMPI promotes investment, job creation, skills development, technology transfer, environmental protection, and road safety across the sector.As a member of CAMPI, VinFast will work alongside other leading automotive players to help shape policies, programs, and industry standards that support innovation and sustainable growth.After a year since its market entry in the Philippines, VinFast has steadily expanded its presence with its portfolio of smart EV models, attractive sales offerings, and a continuously refined after-sales support system.With strong backing from Vingroup, Vietnam's leading conglomerate, and the strategic determination of Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, VinFast is actively pursuing the development of a comprehensive "For a Green Future" ecosystem across Southeast Asia, placing strong emphasis on the collaborative growth of charging infrastructure and service networks. This framework, established successfully in Vietnam, is now being extended to promising markets such as the Philippines.With a diverse portfolio that includes the VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, VF 7, and VF 9, VinFast offers a broad range of sustainable mobility solutions. The VinFast VF 6, in particular, is poised to be a key driver for EV adoption in the Philippines, building on its strong performance in Vietnam and favorable reception in European markets. It presents an enticing and affordable option for Filipino consumers eager to embrace eco-friendly transportation.Hashtag: #vinfast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-buses.



VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia.



Learn more at https://www.vinfastauto.ph/





