Alpha Augmented Services accelerates global expansion strategy

ZUG, SWITZERLAND - EQS Newswire - 28 May 2025 - Alpha Augmented Services AG (Alpha Augmented Services), a global pioneer in software-driven supply chain optimization, continues to accelerate its global growth. The company has entered into a strategic partnership with a strong local partner in Shenzhen, China. In addition to establishing a presence in this rapidly growing economic hub—China's third-largest city—Alpha Augmented Services is now also operating through offices in Hong Kong and Singapore.Massimo Rossetti, CEO and Co-Founder of Alpha Augmented Services, stated: "Shenzhen is an international logistics hub that plays a critical role in both Asian and global trade. It is also home to some of the world's largest corporations, such as Foxconn, Huawei, and BYD, with major production facilities. Transport optimization is a significant competitive advantage—just as it is across the globe."With the addition of its Chinese partner, Alpha Augmented Services completes its global footprint. With locations in China, Singapore, Vietnam, India, Bahrain, Dubai, Europe, and the United States, the company now offers 24/7 customer support across all time zones. On-site service ensures the company's internationally award-winning SaaS solution for full supply chain optimization delivers consistently high performance. At the same time, local expertise in regulatory and logistical requirements ensures that customers receive tailored, region-specific solutions.Laurin Paech, CTO and CIO of Alpha Augmented Services, emphasized: "Global logistics never sleeps. And we're prepared for that—we support our customers worldwide. We grow with our clients' demand. Our global network enables us to provide local service teams in native languages and offer every customer the exact SaaS solution they need. That's what sets Alpha Augmented Services apart and makes us a trusted partner for large and multinational enterprises seeking a global approach backed by regional expertise and on-the-ground presence."Building on a rapidly growing international customer base, Alpha Augmented Services expects the new partnership to significantly accelerate its business development in the Asian region. The Chinese partner brings a high-caliber network of contacts with top-level decision-makers and influencers across Asia into the collaboration.Massimo Rossetti added: "Our strategy is global, our SaaS solution is global—so of course, our presence must be global as well. Now, more than ever, it is. Naturally, we aim to grow our international locations, and we will continue to expand our network regionally where it makes strategic sense. Currently, we are working with numerous well-known clients, primarily from Europe and North America, and onboarding new ones. Asia represents a key growth region for Alpha Augmented Services, where we intend to further accelerate our expansion."Hashtag: #AlphaAugmentedServices

About Alpha Augmented Services

ALPHA Augmented Services is a cloud-based SaaS platform for logistics. Using AI and machine learning, we optimize the entire supply chain, achieving proven cost savings of up to 20% and CO₂ emission reductions of up to 20%. Warehouse operations can be improved by up to 35%, and pallet and container loading speeds can increase by up to 40%. Productivity gains can reach up to 40%. The software is fully automated and requires no further intervention from supply chain personnel. In ideal cases, implementation takes just a few weeks.



Alpha Augmented Services was founded in 2020 by Massimo Rossetti, Laurin Paech, and Joachim Paech. The company operates locations in North America (Miami, USA), Europe (Zug, Switzerland and Berlin, Germany), and Asia. In 2024, Alpha Augmented was recognized by TIACA as the world's best sustainable logistics startup and successfully completed the Google Accelerator for Climate Change.



