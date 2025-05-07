HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 May 2025 - Recently, a well-known travel influencer from Hong Kong was invited by Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and Putike International Travel Service (changzhou) Co., Ltd. to embark on a 3-day, 2-night journey themed "Relaxing Jiaxing". Prior to this, the Bureau held a creative naming event titled "#RelaxingJiaxing" inviting global travel enthusiasts to bestow creative and international names on Jiaxing's natural landscapes, cultural landmarks, ancient towns, urban benchmarks, and humanistic features.The Hong Kong influencer, who gained popularity by sharing Jiaxing on overseas social media platforms and creatively naming a local scenic spot "Changhong Bridge" as "A Rainbow Lies on the Waves" was invited to tour Jiaxing for free. This exclusive opportunity allows the influencer to experience up close the picturesque scenery and relaxed ambiance of this Jiangnan water town, helping to promote Jiaxing as a destination for inbound tourism in the Asia-Pacific region.Small bridges and flowing water, ancient towns and old streets, the old canal paths, everywhere you can see residents leisurely drinking tea, reading, and fishing. The Hong Kong influencer also strolled and boated in Xitang and Pu Yuan, listened to storytelling, learned a few authentic Jiaxing phrases from the locals, or went to the three-arched stone bridge spanning the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal - Changhong Bridge, feeling the unique architectural style and profound historical heritage. After a 3-day, 2-night relaxing tour, the Hong Kong influencer exclaimed: "Having lived in Hong Kong for a long time, I'm used to the reinforced concrete buildings and the hustle and bustle of traffic, with immense pressure. Jiaxing, this treasure city, with its ancient towns, streets, and canals, is super relaxing. Walking among them, it feels as if time has slowed down. I heard there will be more folk activities soon, it's really a place you don't want to leave once you've come."The charm of "Relaxing Jiaxing" goes far beyond what you've heard. It's reported that the Pu Yuan Fashion Week will make a dazzling debut from May 9th to 13th, 2025. With the theme "Crossover, Diversity, Shared Edge," this year's fashion week aims to break traditional fashion boundaries and integrate various fashion elements and styles. Numerous fashion brands will unveil their latest designs, and fashion forums along with designer exchange events will be held to inject new vitality and inspiration into the fashion industry. During the Dragon Boat Festival, Jiaxing will host several folk activities to celebrate, featuring a Dragon Boat Festival market and a zongzi wrapping contest where participants create zongzi in various shapes. Dragon boat racing will also take place, immersing visitors in the festive atmosphere of the Dragon Boat Festival's folk culture.In mid-October, the Wuzhen Theatre Festival will kick off. The water town charm of Wuzhen will perfectly blend with theatrical art as many renowned troupes and theatre artists gather here to present a variety of exciting performances. This allows visitors to appreciate the beauty of the water town while experiencing the profoundness of theatrical culture, offering a feast for the senses to theatre enthusiasts.It is understood that Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism has launched the "Relaxing Jiaxing" creative naming event. The aim is to name Jiaxing's cultural and tourism resources from the perspective of global travelers in the most relaxing way, allowing more visitors to approach and enter Jiaxing to experience its relaxed and leisurely urban characteristics. This initiative seeks to spread the rich beauty and friendly culture of the Jiangnan water town to the world, attracting global visitors to "Get Relaxing from Jiaxing."Global travel enthusiasts can participate in the event by posting photos or videos of the named Jiaxing tourist attractions with "#RelaxingJiaxing" on their overseas social media accounts. The creative naming event will last throughout 2025. Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism will select the most creative global travelers from the participants, covering their major transportation and accommodation expenses, and invite them for a free 3-day themed tour in Jiaxing. At that time, Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism will invite global travel enthusiasts to explore four themed routes: Citywalk, Intangible Cultural Heritage Trail, Ancient Town Discovery, and Jiaxing Cuisine Exploration. This will allow global visitors to experience the historical depth and vibrant reality of this ancient city from multiple perspectives, fully decoding the enduring charm and relaxed warmth of the Jiangnan water town.Hashtag: #RelaxingJiaxing

