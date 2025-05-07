Dr. Krithpaka Boonfueng, Executive Director of the National Innovation Agency (NIA)

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 May 2025 - The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), through the National Innovation Agency (Public Organization), or NIA, is opening up new international opportunities by leading four Thai startups specializing in environmental technologies (Climate Tech/Green Tech) to participate in the Web Summit Qatar 2025 in its capital Doha. The event serves as a gateway for Thai innovation to enter the global market, bringing together startups, experts, and international investors to exchange insights and showcase cutting-edge solutions.This move comes amid booming global demand for green technology. The environmental tech sector is expected to grow at an average rate of 25% annually over the next ten years, underscoring a unique opportunity for Thailand to cultivate and launch a new generation of climate/green tech startups—potentially propelling them to unicorn status.noted that the global sustainability movement is gaining significant momentum. SMEs, startups, and industrial sectors worldwide are rapidly integrating technology to drive sustainable innovation. As a result, startups that develop solutions for environmental preservation and climate change mitigation are attracting increasing attention from both consumers and investors—domestically and abroad. The surging global appetite for these technologies reinforces their massive market potential, with projections suggesting a sustained average growth rate of 25% annually for the next decade.Thai startups are well equipped with innovation capabilities comparable to their international counterparts. However, a lack of opportunities and readiness in structured business management has often hindered their full potential for expansion into global markets. As the nation's designated Focal Conductor for innovation, the NIA is therefore committed to providing comprehensive support—including funding, opportunities, and knowledge development—to empower Thai startups to grow with greater strength and readiness for international expansion.A particular focus is being placed on accelerating the development of startups in the fields of environmental technology and sustainability, with the ambition of nurturing more Thai unicorns—startups valued at over 1 billion US dollars—over the coming years. To achieve this, it is crucial to stimulate investment through collaborative efforts between the public sector, private enterprises, and academic institutions.One key initiative towards this goal is the Unicorn Factory Thailand project, which aims to enhance the capabilities of promising startups and unlock new opportunities to propel them onto the global stage. The program will feature workshops targeted at startups in the Series A stage and beyond, covering vital areas such as building sustainable businesses, expanding investor and partner networks, strategies for international market entry, and gaining opportunities to pitch at leading global technology and innovation showcases.further added that over the past year, the NIA successfully created new business opportunities and connected four growth-stage Thai startups, along with one winning student team from the Startup Thailand League 2024, to the global stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024—a leading global technology and startup conference and exhibition. During the event, the delegation also engaged in discussions with partner organizations supporting startup development in the United States. These engagements provided valuable exposure for Thai startups, enabling them to explore market expansion strategies and gain access to networks of investors, experts, and global business partners.In 2025, the NIA remains committed to driving Thai startups towards international markets by continually building new business opportunities. This year, four promising Thai startups in the fields of Climate Tech and Green Tech have been selected for further internationalization efforts. These are:1. Altotech.AI – developers of intelligent energy management systems;2. ION ENERGY CORPORATION – a leading provider of residential solar energy solutions in Thailand, offering integrated energy management and payment platforms for PPA/EPC clients;3. VEKIN (Thailand) – creators of the AI Carbon Editor tool, designed to analyze and manage carbon emissions for corporate and industrial sectors; and4. MUI Robotics – developers of intelligent robotics and automation systems for applications in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and agriculture.These four startups are showcasing their innovations, presenting business plans, and engaging directly with investors and international markets at Web Summit Qatar 2025, held in Doha, Qatar. As the Middle East's largest technology and startup conference, the event brings together startups, investors, major corporations, public and private sector organizations, and technology leaders from across industries to exchange knowledge, foster collaboration, and strengthen the international startup ecosystem.The summit expects more than 25,000 attendees, featuring 1,520 startup companies, 723 investors, and 167 partners from around the world. Notably, the Thai startups' booths attracted strong interest from investors and businesses across multiple countries, resulting in numerous business discussions and information exchanges."The NIA aims to produce one to two new homegrown unicorns within the next three years, focusing on startups in the FoodTech and GreenTech sectors," stated Dr Krithpaka. "These sectors have considerable market demand, particularly GreenTech, which is proving especially promising. Organizations of all sizes—from large corporations to SMEs—are actively seeking solutions to environmental challenges, spurred in part by the growing pressure of carbon taxes imposed on fossil fuel emissions. This has created significant demand for environmental innovations, providing fertile ground for the emergence of high-growth startups in this space.Investment in environmental and sustainability-focused technologies continues to rise, both in Thailand and abroad. Thailand, in particular, offers a unique combination of factors that position its startups for global expansion: abundant space and resources, as well as real-world environmental challenges that make it an ideal sandbox environment for piloting environmental technologies. These technologies can be trialed across industries under the country's Green Transformation framework—whether through the adoption of renewable energy, boosting energy efficiency, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, or mitigating pollution.There is capital available—both from end-users and from investors—and there is strong momentum in the ecosystem. All of this makes Thailand a viable launchpad for unicorns."stated that MUI Robotics' technologies are already being widely adopted within Thai industries, thanks to their ability to address environmental concerns within industrial production processes. With the support of the NIA, MUI Robotics has been able to accelerate its growth and extend its reach into international markets. In particular, the opportunity to meet with investors and showcase their solutions at Web Summit Qatar 2025 has significantly raised the profile of Thai innovation and helped gain recognition from overseas investors."Our technologies go beyond solving local environmental challenges—they're applicable to industrial problems on a global scale," said Mr Phattananat. He emphasized that government support is key to enabling more startups to emerge and thrive. "If the government continues to champion and invest in the startup ecosystem, especially in the Climate Tech and Green Tech sectors, Thai startups will be well positioned for sustainable growth on the world stage."remarked that many industries today are striving to position themselves as leaders in sustainability. This demand creates opportunities for startups developing environmental solutions—whether by creating carbon-neutral spaces or providing ESG-supporting tools—to step in and add real value.He continued, "NIA's support in enabling AltoTech, which integrates AI and IoT to address sustainability challenges, to showcase our capabilities at Web Summit Qatar 2025 has opened a crucial gateway for Thai startups to enter the global stage. A market like Qatar, which prioritizes sustainability and smart infrastructure, is an ideal fit. Participating in this event has not only allowed us to engage with global stakeholders and gain insights into international market demands, but also helped us fine-tune our solutions to align with diverse expectations and accelerate our global expansion.""Additionally," he added, "this opportunity has significantly boosted the credibility of Thai entrepreneurs, which in turn has increased our visibility and appeal to both domestic and international investors."Hashtag: #NIA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.