From left: Datuk Wira Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Director, Kenanga Investors Berhad; Dato’ Fad’l Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Executive Director, Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia”); Datuk Lee Kok Khee, Executive Director, Head of Group Equity Business, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad; Tan Sri Abdul Wahid bin Omar, Chairman, Public Interest Director and Independent Non-Executive Director, Bursa Malaysia; and Azila Abdul Aziz, Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Director & Head of Listed Derivatives, Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd.

Best Retail Equities Participating Organisation (Champion)

Best Structured Warrants Issuer (Equity Warrants) (Champion)

Best Structured Warrants Issuer (Index Warrants) (Champion)

Best Remisier (Champion) – Chu Yee Seng @ Chew Yee Seng

Best Overall Derivatives Trading Participant (Champion)

Best Trading Participant Commodity Derivatives (Champion)

Best Institutional Derivatives Trading Participant (Champion)

Best Trading Participant: Equity & Financial Derivatives (Champion)

Special Award – Thought Leadership – Eq8 Capital Sdn Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 May 2025 - Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad ("" or "") is proud to be recognised for its market-leading achievements at the prestigious Bursa Excellence Awards 2024 held at St. Regis Kuala Lumpur on 25 April 2025.The event was graced by Yang Berhormat Puan Lim Hui Ying, Deputy Minister of Finance, and Tan Sri Abdul Wahid bin Omar, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia Berhad. Themed "Advancing Horizons, Celebrating Excellence", the awards celebrated the outstanding achievements of both local and foreign financial institutions for their contributions to the growth of the country's investment landscape in 2024.The Group was awarded in the following categories:Kenanga's listed derivatives business, Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd, retained its leading position, once again winning the Champion title for Best Overall Derivatives Trading Participant, a recognition of its consistent performance and market leadership in the derivatives space. The Group's Stockbroking division also continued to reinforce its position as a key player in Malaysia's retail broking industry, clinching the Champion title for Best Retail Equities Participating Organisation.In addition, Kenanga's Group Asset and Wealth Management arm secured the Special Award – Thought Leadership through Eq8 Capital Sdn Bhd, recognised for launching Eq8WAQF, the world's first Waqf-featured Exchange Traded Fund. Introduced under a newly established category, the award highlights meaningful innovations that are reshaping the investment landscape."These awards reflect the strength of our strategy, the resilience of our people, and our steadfast commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders. As we navigate an increasingly dynamic landscape, we remain focused on driving sustainable growth in Malaysia's capital markets," said Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.Hashtag: #Kenanga

Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (197301002193 (15678-H))

Established for over 50 years, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad ("The Group") is a leading financial group in Malaysia, offering a wide range of services, including equity broking, investment banking, treasury, Islamic banking, listed derivatives, investment management, wealth management, structured lending, and trade financing. The Group's digital innovations include the launch of KDi GO, a wealth-centric app, along with game-changing products such as Rakuten Trade, Malaysia's first fully digital stockbroking platform, and Kenanga Digital Investing, an A.I. robo-advisor.



