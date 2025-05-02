World’s Most MICHELIN-Starred Gastronomic Icon returns to a stunning new space in LANDMARK ATRIUM

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 2 May 2025 - LANDMARK is delighted to announce the highly anticipated return of gastronomic legend L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG as the cornerstone of its refined Central dining portfolio this summer.The iconic restaurant has been located at LANDMARK for 18 years and has held the coveted Three MICHELIN Star status – the only L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG internationally to do so - for an unprecedented 13 continuous years, since the very first Hong Kong & Macau MICHELIN Guide in 2012 until its temporary closure in January 2025.Following 19 months of planning and design, this acclaimed restaurant now proudly returns to a glamorous 18,000 sq. ft. tailor-made venue on the fourth floor of LANDMARK ATRIUM in August."L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG has been the jewel in the crown of our dining portfolio at LANDMARK for 18 years and is truly beloved by our diners and by us," said Alexander Li, Director and Head of Retail, Hong Kong & Macau of Hongkong Land Limited."The LANDMARK team has been working closely with L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG for months to thoughtfully craft this reimagined space. The newly transformed restaurant will captivate diners and further solidify its legacy as Hong Kong's most exceptional fine dining destination - welcoming both local and international guests for years to come."Originally founded by legendary culinary superstar Mr. Joël Robuchon, the most decorated chef in MICHELIN history with no less than 31 MICHELIN Stars, L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG continues to uphold his legacy of unparalleled excellence under the leadership of Executive Chef Julien Tongourian."After 18 remarkable years, L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG continues to shine as a beacon of culinary excellence, proudly holding its prestigious Three-MICHELIN Stars. In the face of an ever-changing and often challenging F&B landscape, we've managed to stay ahead - driven by passion, resilience, and a relentless commitment to perfection. This renovation marks not only a new chapter for our LANDMARK location, but also a reaffirmation of our dedication to Chef Robuchon's legacy and to offering the very best to our discerning guests, under the visionary leadership of Executive Chef Julien Tongourian." said Carl Tang, CEO of Lisboa Food and Wines Limited.Wine connoisseurs will delight in an exceptional selection of fine wines, featuring an extensive collection that ranges from approachable, crowd-pleasing bottles to the world's rarest vintages. The newly expanded temperature-controlled wine cellar—now four times its original size—showcases a breathtaking gallery of over 3,400 labels, serving as a spectacular centrepiece at the venue's entrance. We share the same inventory with Macau Lisboa Wine Cellar, which boasts the most extensive and exclusive wine collection in Asia, with an extensive collection ranging from mass-approachable bottles to the world's rarest wines, with over 17,000 labels and 400,000 bottles. Such an impressive collection is a natural reflection of L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG's distinction as the sole recipient of the Wine Spectator Grand Award in Hong Kong for 15 consecutive years, a recognition that underscores our unwavering commitment to exceptional quality and service. Among the 96 restaurants worldwide that have received the prestigious Grand Award, L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG remains the only one in Hong Kong to hold this esteemed honour.The dining experience itself will also ascend to new heights of sophistication, featuring five new exquisitely designed private rooms, including a world-first, ultra-exclusive private room worth around HK$10 million, showcasing La Cornue - the world's most luxurious handcrafted kitchenware - in its first ever commercial installation, all complemented by exceptional service from the same dedicated team.Adding to its allure, the restaurant will feature a stunning al fresco terrace, thoughtfully designed to preserve the Le Jardin concept. This elegant outdoor space was made possible through extensive structural enhancements, seamlessly blending sophistication with relaxed, natural charm. Set to debut later this year, the terrace will offer guests an enchanting setting to savour L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG's culinary masterpieces amidst Hong Kong's vibrant cityscape.LANDMARK and L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG continue their legacy of delivering world-class gastronomic experiences that will delight discerning diners for decades to come.Hashtag: #L'ATELIERDEJOËLROBUCHON

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG

L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG opened in Hong Kong in 2006, bringing a groundbreaking dining concept that which Joël Robuchon created in Tokyo in 2003. Renowned chef Joël Robuchon, who began his culinary journey at the age of 15, gained fame in the 1970s as a rebellious chef challenging the norms of nouvelle cuisine. Known for his relentless pursuit of culinary excellence, he built an impressive collection of Michelin stars before retiring at 50 to prioritize family and travel.



His global explorations deepened his appreciation for Japanese culture, which inspired the creation of L'ATELIER, a unique dining experience that blends a sociable Japanese counter with the finest European cuisine.



L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG has consistently received accolades, including three Michelin stars for 13 consecutive years from the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong and Macau since 2012. The restaurant features contemporary chic décor with lush red velvet seating and dark wood furnishings, divided into two areas: L'ATELIER and LE JARDIN.



L'ATELIER offers a circular bar surrounding an open kitchen, allowing guests to witness the artistry of cooking. Its menu presents classic French dishes in innovative tapas-style portions. LE JARDIN provides an elegant setting, offering a refined fine-dining experience.



L'ATELIER DE JOËL ROBUCHON HONG KONG stands as a testament to Mr. Joël Robuchon's legacy, where exceptional cuisine meets an inviting atmosphere, making it a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts.



About LANDMARK

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.



About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. The Group focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. Its mixed-use real estate footprint spans more than 830,000 sq. m., with flagship projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. The Group's Hong Kong Central portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. The Group has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures and five retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing. In Shanghai, the Group owns a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, which is due to be completed in 2028. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing in the equity shares (transition) category of the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

