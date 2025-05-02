Promotion Period: 2 May to 30 September 2025 (Both Dates Inclusive)

Individual clients with successful applications submitted within the Promotion Period for any Eligible Life Insurance Plan(s)1 of Hong Kong Life, with Annualized First Year Premium HKD80,000 (or equivalent) or above, may receive the coupon of Mannings PharmaCare 2

Promotion Period: 1 April to 30 June 2025 (Both Dates Inclusive)

Offshore clients3 with successful applications submitted within the Promotion Period for any Eligible Life Insurance Plan(s)5 of Hong Kong Life, with Annualized First Year Premium of HKD180,000 (or equivalent) or above, may enjoy the MedicMart Health Package B 4 provided by MediConCen once.

An Eligible Life Insurance Plan means any life insurance plan underwritten by Hong Kong Life except Fortune Plus III Savings Insurance Plan and Retire-at-Ease II Deferred Annuity Plan. If the clients submit more than one application for the Eligible Life Insurance Plan with the same life insured, only the policy of the Eligible Insurance Plan with the earliest issue date would be entitled to the Mannings PharmaCare once. Offshore Client refers to the policyowners who submit an application with an identity document issued by the relevant authorities of a place outside Hong Kong, and such identity document does not include Hong Kong Identity Card, HKSAR Passport or British National (Overseas) passport. If the clients submit more than one application for the Eligible Life Insurance Plan with the same life insured, only the policy of the Eligible Insurance Plan with the earliest issue date would be entitled to the MedicMart Health Package B once. Eligible Life Insurance Plans : Wealth Accelerator Multi-Currency Plan (2-Year/5-Year/10-Year Pay) / Family Care Dread Disease Protection Plan (10-Year/20-Year Pay) / Family Fortune Savings Insurance Plan (5-Year/10-Year Pay) / Monthly Reward Whole Life (3-Year Pay) / Prime Reward Whole Life Savings Insurance Plan (3-Year/6-Year/9-Year Pay) / Joyful Whole Life Savings Protection Plan / Your Wealth Whole Life Savings Protection Plan / Perfect 10 Whole Life Protector / Wealth for U Savings Protection Plan / Monthly Reward 18 (3-Year Pay)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 2 May 2025 - Hong Kong Life always stands by its customers, dedicated to providing innovative health service initiatives that allow every customer to enjoy more comprehensive health protection and medical support, helping them move towards a healthier life.In January 2025, Hong Kong Life launched the first wave of health service initiatives by rolling out the "MedicMart" e-platform, specifically providing exclusive discounts on health checkups, Vaccination and Egg Freezing Services, and Children's Assessment Programs for Hong Kong Life customers. Customers can compare, select, and purchase suitable health checkup services at discounted prices on the "MedicMart" e-platform. In addition to offering "Health Checkup Plans" for policyowners, Hong Kong Life provided flu vaccines to the public through a social media game during the flu season earlier.Hong Kong Life is set to launch the second wave of its health service initiative, the "Mannings PharmaCare" Offer, on May 2, 2025, benefiting both customers and the public!Through this offer, customers can redeem coupons at designated Mannings stores to access the "Mannings PharmaCare" service once, covering consultation and free medication for eight common minor ailments: Cold and Flu, Allergy, Pain and Aches, Gastrointestinal Conditions, Women's Health, Minor Skin Conditions, Eye Conditions and Oral Health.This initiative aims to strengthen health protection by offering accessible medical support.Additionally, the "Care We On Health Challenge" game will launch on the same day, giving the public an opportunity to receive free coupons. Stay tuned for official announcements on Facebook and Instagram!In 2025, Hong Kong Life will continue to launch more fabulous health service offers, allowing customers and the public to enjoy more comprehensive protection services. Stay tuned!Mr. Jonathan Ko, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, said, "We are committed to providing innovative health support service initiatives so that every customer can enjoy more comprehensive health protection. In January 2025, Hong Kong Life rolled out MedicMart e-Platform to offer our customers exclusive discounts on health checkups; we also officially launched the "Mannings PharmaCare" Offer on May 2, providing customers with pharmacist consultations and free medication services. This year, we will continue to launch more fabulous health service initiatives, making it easier for customers and the public to access various health support and work together towards a healthier future."Remarks:Hashtag: #香港人壽 #HKLife #健康服務 #優惠 #MedicMart #CareWeOn健康挑戰 #萬寧藥健保障計劃

About Hong Kong Life

Established in 2001, Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life") was founded by five local financial institutions including Asia Insurance Company Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited, which laid their foundations and have been serving people in Hong Kong for more than 50 years in average. Through our extensive network of around 130 distribution points comprising Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) and Shanghai Commercial Bank, we offer an integrated one-stop service of insurance and financial planning to customers.