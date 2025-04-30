BAODING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2025 - The 2025 Shanghai International Auto Show kicked off with a bang. GWM brought an indoor off-road course to the show site for the first time, attracting many visitors to take photos and experience. In addition, GWM also conducts off-road test drives and flat ground test drives in professional venues, fully demonstrating the excellent performance of its models in various scenarios.GWM creatively brought the off-road test-drive venue indoors, creating a dynamic indoor off-road installation centered around the GWM TANK 300. This off-road setup simulates various complex road conditions, including undulating hills, crisscrossing bends, and rugged rocky roads. Faced with such a unique indoor off-road experience, overseas users were amazed: "How did they manage to bring off-road test drives indoors!" This indoor off-road experience was not only a special attempt but also GWM's innovative practice in spreading off-road culture.The indoor off-road course was just the beginning. The real highlight for GWM's Hi4 hybrid all-wheel-drive platform unfolded at the outdoor off-road test site in Chuansha, Shanghai. The off-road area included climbing courses, extreme zones, escape zones, and chassis quality zones, allowing the influencers and media on site to truly experience the rich fun of off-road driving. During the flat ground test drive, GWM's intelligent driving assistance system was truly eye-catching. This system, equipped in the second-generation GWM HAVAL NEW SUV, features precise sensors and intelligent algorithms that enable functions such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping. The power performance of all models across GWM's lineup is equally outstanding. Gasoline engines ranging from 1.5T to 3.0T offer consumers a wide range of power options.GWM's all-scenario test drive event not only demonstrated the outstanding performance of its products but also allowed experts, media, and dealers to deeply experience the diverse driving charm of GWM. Each driving experience was a validation of technical strength and a response to user needs. Looking forward to the future, GWM is expected to bring better travel experiences to global users with its core competitiveness in all-scenario solutions, diverse power options and global reach.Hashtag: #GWM

