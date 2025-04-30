Gorilla has fully remediated all previously reported material weaknesses. This includes upgrading its financial systems, hiring experienced talent and strengthening its internal governance.

Gorilla is fully Sarbanes-Oxley compliant, following extensive work with an external consultant, underscoring the depth and rigor of the Company's internal controls and processes, as well as its maturity as a U.S.-listed company.

London, United Kingdom - Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025 - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, today announced that the filing of its full-year audited financials for the year ended 31 December 2024 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will be made today after market close.Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO, commented: "2024 was the year we moved from transformation to acceleration. We have cemented our position in the AI ecosystem, and we are building the digital infrastructure that will power governments and enterprises for the next decade. Over the last 18 months, we have rapidly expanded across the globe - from Southeast Asia to India to the Middle East. We are also building strong momentum in Europe, North America and Latin America. We have built a business development engine which is underpinned by model of efficient deployment and long-term partnership. Our sales pipeline is strong, our operations are streamlined, and we are confident as we look to the future, even in the midst of a challenging macroeconomic environment."Mr. Chandan continued, "The strength of our audited financials reflects the discipline, scale and ambition with which we are running the business. Our commitment to accuracy in financial reporting and disclosure reinforces that Gorilla stands on solid ground - operationally, financially and ethically."Gorilla's 20-F will reflect the following updates to its financial controls and reporting:Bruce Bower, Interim CFO, added, "We are pleased to progress our financial imperatives. Looking ahead, Gorilla will continue to uphold the rigor, discipline and integrity that this filing has demonstrated and confirms. The foundation is in place, and we are well-positioned to scale for the long-term. With a clear strategy, exceptional leadership and relentless execution, we believe Gorilla represents front-footed leadership in this new AI-driven era."Further information and full financial statements can be found in the 20-F filed later today, after market close, on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about future revenues, our ability to attract the attention of customers and investors alike, Gorilla's ability to win additional projects and execute definitive contracts related thereto, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2025 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. 