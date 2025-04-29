i2Cool won First Place at the Supernova Pitch Challenge

HKSTP led a delegation of 15 innovative tech companies to exhibit at the HKSTP Pavilion, showcasing I&T achievements across three major innovation categories: AI, Telecommunications, and Green and Construction.

i2Cool won first place in the Supernova Pitching Competition at Abu Dhabi Award. The company received US$5,000 as well as opportunities for international exposure, networking, and meetings with top-tier investors and partners.

Leaders from the built environment and innovation ecosystem gathered to announce the partnership for The GEAR by Kajima Startup CoLab Programme (From left): Beth Henderson, Lead, Startup Programmes of The GEAR by Kajima; Prof Winston Chow, Professor of Urban Climate at Singapore Management University and Co-Chair of Working Group II, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change; Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP; Luke Wu, Managing Director of The GEAR by Kajima; Heng Teck Thai, Deputy CEO of Building and Construction Authority; Christine Wong, Assistant CEO of Cluster Group, JTC Corporation; Magdalene Loh, Deputy Executive Director of Manufacturing, Enterprise Singapore; and Patrick Lim, CEO of Action Community for Entrepreneurship.

Panel session “From Local to Global: How HKSTP Facilitates Market Expansion for Hong Kong Startups” moderated by Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP (1st from Right), featured insights from panellists Vriko Yu, CEO of Archireef Limited (2nd from Right); Kiki Zhang, CFO of FJDynamics International Limited (1st from Left); and Prof. Samuel Au, Founder & CEO of Cornerstone Robotics Limited (2nd from Left).

Archireef announced a new nature-based coral restoration research project in Singapore, partnering with Swire Bulk Pte Ltd, Singapore’s National Parks Board, and the Reef Ecology Lab at the National University of Singapore.

No.

Category

Company Name

1

AI

HairCoSys Limited

2

Neufast Limited

3

Neuron Operations Limited

4

On-us Company Limited

5

Pantheon Lab Limited

6

Radica Systems Limited

7

TaoTaro Group Limited (Materia Logic)

8

Green and Construction Tech

EC Innovation Limited

9

FJ Dynamics International Limited

10

Green Vigor Limited

11

Hong Kong Center for Construction Robotics

12

i2Cool Limited

13

Zence Object Holding (Hong Kong) Limited

14

Telecommunications

Altai Technologies Limited

15

eSIX Limited



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2025 -Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has triumphantly wrapped up its high-impact delegation to GITEX Asia 2025 (GITEX Asia) in Singapore, highlighted by park company i2Cool Limited (i2Cool) won first place at the prestigious Supernova Pitch Competition in AI Everything Abu Dhabi Award.The exhilarating three-day GITEX Asia served as an international platform on which HKSTP tech companies could shine. At the HKSTP Pavilion, 15 of HKSTP's tech companies showcased market-ready breakthroughs spanning AI, telecommunications, green technologies, and construction tech to a global audience representing more than 60 countries and regions. During the Supernova competition and Expand North Star Dubai Pitch Competition, tech companies impressed judges and audiences with their groundbreaking technologies, as they competed against many global innovators for recognition and investment opportunities and gained the experience and exposure that will help them accelerate their growth.mentioned, "We are deeply honored to receive the AI Everything Global Award at GITEX Asia. This recognition highlights the innovation behind our electricity-free cooling technology. At i2Cool, we not only deliver superior cooling materials but also integrate AI-driven optical theory predictions and using AI to provide comprehensive pre-assessment and post-verification energy-saving reports. This prestigious award empowers us to further enhance our AI calculation system, particularly in the accuracy of complex climate factor analysis across different regions. We remain committed to delivering the highest level of service to our existing clients and look forward to expanding our presence in the Middle East and ASEAN markets."GITEX Asia also saw the official debut of The GEAR by Kajima's Startup CoLab Programme 2025. As the programme's sole overseas technology ecosystem partner, HKSTP is spearheading an international platform that connects cutting-edge tech companies with industry leaders to accelerate innovation in construction sustainability and smart building solutions. This vibrant platform enables HKSTP to spotlight Hong Kong's technological prowess, turbocharging I&T enterprises' market expansion across Southeast Asia and energising Hong Kong's thriving innovation ecosystem.As part of its strategic partnership with The GEAR by Kajima, HKSTP will nominate promising tech innovators to the Startup CoLab Programme 2025. Eight companies will be selected from global applicants to receive expert mentorship, business advisory support, networking opportunities, and access to key Southeast Asian markets. This initiative aims to fast-track their growth, enable effective scaling, and create a lasting impact on the region's smart city landscape, exemplifying HKSTP's commitment to fostering innovation and expanding tech companies' market reach in the built environment ecosystem.remarked, "HKSTP is dedicated to driving innovation in the built environment and shaping sustainable, resilient smart cities. Our partnership with The GEAR by Kajima creates vital pathways for Hong Kong tech companies to expand across the region and develop impactful solutions that address real-world challenges. This collaboration also attracts tech innovators from neighbouring nations to join HKSTP's comprehensive and diverse innovation and technology ecosystem – offering access to R&D expertise, talent development programmes, and market expansion support. Looking ahead, we're empowering tech companies to accelerate innovation and grow from Hong Kong's international I&T hub into Mainland China and global markets."At GITEX Asia, HKSTP showcased its commitment to fostering innovative tech companies, spotlighting Archireef, one of the exhibiting park companies specialising in marine ecosystem restoration. Archireef announced a new nature-based coral restoration research project in Singapore, partnering with Swire Bulk Pte Ltd, Singapore's National Parks Board (NParks), and the Reef Ecology Lab at the National University of Singapore (NUS). The project utilises Archireef's 3D-printed terracotta Reef Tiles™ to restore coral reefs, enhance biodiversity, and strengthen ecosystem resilience through nature-based solutions. This initiative underscores HKSTP's dedication to supporting deep tech ventures that drives sustainable environmental impact and global expansion.HKSTP's successful participation at GITEX Asia has not only showcased Hong Kong's leading-edge innovations in AI, telecommunications, green tech, and construction technologies but also strengthened its role as a gateway for tech companies to access Southeast Asian and global markets.Hashtag: #HKSTP

