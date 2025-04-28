Antev Shareholders to Receive Aggregate ~19% Equity Stake in Medicus, Plus US$65 Million in Contingent Payments

Antev is developing Teverelix, A next generation GnRH Antagonist, as first in class market product for Acute Urinary Retention (AUR) and high CV risk Prostate Cancer

[email protected]

[email protected]

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) ("") and Antev Ltd. (""), a UK-based late clinical-stage drug development company, announced today that they have entered into a binding letter of intent dated April 26, 2025 (the "") pursuant to which Medicus has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Antev (the "") on a share exchange basis (the "").Antev is a clinical stage biotech company, developing Teverelix, a next generation GnRH antagonist, as first in market product for cardiovascular high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with first acute urinary retention (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate.Subject to the assumptions, qualifications, and conditions noted in the Letter Agreement, Medicus will negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement with Antev to acquire all issued and outstanding Antev Shares, on a fully diluted basis, in exchange for 2,666,600 (or approximately 19% in aggregate) of the issued and outstanding Medicus common shares (the "").In addition to resale restrictions prescribed under applicable securities law, the Consideration Shares issuable to Antev shareholders will be subject to a 9-month staggered lock-up and an agreement granting certain voting rights in favor of Medicus management for a period of 36 months.Antev shareholders will be entitled to receive up to approximately US$65 million in additional contingent consideration tied to potential future FDA Phase 2 and New Drug Application approvals, as more particularly described in the Letter Agreement.The Transaction is expected to close before the end of June 2025, subject to the completion of satisfactory due diligence by Medicus, negotiation of definitive agreements, obtaining applicable corporate, regulatory and other third-party approvals and the fulfillment of customary closing conditions. No assurances can be made that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement, or that the proposed transactions will be consummated on the terms or timeframe currently contemplated, or at all."The LOI to acquire Antev represents strategic depth in our drug development program," stated Dr. Raza Bokhari, Executive Chairman & CEO. "Teverelix, a next generation GnRH antagonist, is relatively derisked and is well positioned to become first in class product to prevent acute urinary retention recurrence and treat advanced prostate cancer in patients with high cardiovascular risk profile, collectively representing ~$6 Billion in potential market opportunity."Teverelix is aiming to be theproduct for preventing recurrence of acute urinary retention (AURr) in males 45 years or older who suffer from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH). Antev has a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved phase 2b study designed to randomize 390 men after a successful trial without catheterization (TWOC). 85% of nearly one million (1M) annual AUR episodes in the US occur in Men 60+ who suffer from enlarged prostate that manifests with age and frequently is followed by a recurrent episode within 6 months for approximately 30% of men, presenting a potential market opportunity of more than US$2B annually.Randomized controlled double blinded study in 390 men after a successful TWOC in 60-70 sites in United States (US) and European Union (EU). The participants shall receive either single intramuscular (IM) or subcutaneous (SC) injection (90mg or 120mg) or placebo in addition to standard therapy. Primary endpoint is a composite of AURr, need for surgery or poor urinary flow metrics in the first 28 weeks, plus 24 weeks follow up.Teverelix is aiming to be theproduct for hormone therapy for advanced prostate cancer (APC) patients with increased CV risk. Antev has a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved phase 2b open label study designed to recruit 40 men with advanced prostate cancer. Antev is targeting a niche in patients with CV risk, aiming to provide an androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) option with potentially lower cardiac toxicity than conventional GnRH agonists. If approved, Teverelix could become the first hormone therapy labeled specifically for treating prostate cancer in patients with a history of cardiovascular disease. 300,000 to 500,000 men in the US are living with advanced stage prostate cancer, presenting a potential market opportunity of more than US$4B annually.Open label study in 40 men with advanced prostate cancer suitable for ADT. The participants shall receive a loading dose of 180mg IM plus x2 180mg SC (total 540mg), followed by x2 180mg (360mg) SC day 29 and every 6 weeks. The total duration of the treatment is 22 weeks. Primary endpoint is to confirm castration rate by day 29, sustaining to day 155, probability greater than 90%.Carolyn Bonner, President(610) 636-0184Anna Baran-Djokovic, SVP Investor Relations(305) 615-9162Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets.SkinJect Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Medicus Pharma Ltd., is a development stage, life sciences company focused on commercializing novel, non-invasive treatment for basal cell skin cancer using patented dissolvable microneedle patch to deliver chemotherapeutic agent to eradicate tumors cells. The Company has completed a phase 1 safety & tolerability study (SKNJCT-001) in March of 2021, which met its primary objective of safety and tolerability; the study also describes the efficacy of the investigational product D-MNA, with six (6) participants experiencing complete response on histological examination of the resected lesion. The Company submitted a Phase 2 IND clinical protocol to the FDA in January 2024 for a randomized, controlled, double-blind, multicenter clinical study (SKNJCT-003). In July 2024, an updated package was submitted to the FDA. The study design is to evaluate the efficacy of two dose of two dose levels (100 and 200 ug) of D-MNA compared to placebo (P-MNA) in sixty (60) subjects with nodular BCC. Patient recruitment is currently underway in nine sites across the United States. In April 2025, investigational review board increased the number of participants to Ninety (90) subjects. In March 2025, the company also announced a positively trending interim analysis for SKNJCT-003, demonstrating more the 60% clinical clearance. The interim analysis was conducted after more than 50% of the targeted 60 patients in the study were randomized. The findings of the interim analysis are preliminary and may or may not correlate with the findings of the study once completed.Antev is a clinical stage biotech company, developing Teverelix, a next generation GnRH antagonist, as first in market product for high CV-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with first acute urinary retention (AUR) episodes due to enlarged prostate.Antev's flagship drug candidate is Teverelix trifluoroacetate (Teverelix TFA), a long-acting gonadotrophin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist. Unlike GnRH agonists, which can cause an initial surge in testosterone levels, Teverelix directly suppresses sex hormone production without this surge, potentially reducing cardiovascular risks. This mechanism is particularly beneficial for patients with existing cardiovascular conditions. Teverelix is formulated as a microcrystalline suspension, allowing for sustained release and a six-week dosing interval, which may improve patient compliance and outcomesIn September 2020, Antev completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in which Teverelix was shown to be well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities and demonstrated rapid testosterone suppression. The study included 48 healthy male volunteers. In February 2023, Antev also completed a Phase 2a study in fifty (50) patients with advanced prostate cancer (APC), where Teverelix achieved the primary endpoint of greater than 90% probability of castration levels of testosterone suppression (97.5%) but the secondary endpoint of maintaining this rate above 90% was not met with the probability dropping to 82.5% by Day 42.In January 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reviewed the Phase 1 and Phase 2a data and provided written guidance on Antev's proposed Phase 3 trial design for Teverelix. This milestone supports the company's clinical plans to develop Teverelix as a treatment for advanced prostate cancer patients with increased cardiovascular risk.In December 2023, FDA approved the phase 2b study design in advanced prostate cancer covering 40 patients.In November 2024, FDA approved the Phase 2b study design in acute urinary retention covering 390 patients.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.