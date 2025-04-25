Reflecting the vibrancy of Hong Kong’s cultural identity and reinforcing its standing as a premier destination for global events

Public Awareness and Engagement of the Super March Campaign

Rugby Sevens: The Crown Jewel of Hong Kong

Art Basel Hong Kong: An Artistic Feast

Art Central: Carving a Niche

ComplexCon: Engaging the Next Generation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 April 2025 – In March, Hong Kong came alive with the "Super March" campaign, a bold initiative by the Hong Kong Tourism Board that celebrated world-class sports, arts, and entertainment. Events such as the Rugby Sevens, Art Basel, Art Central, and ComplexCon not only showcased the city's vibrant cultural scene but also reinforced its status as a dynamic hub for art and culture, both regionally and globally. A recent survey by MDRi, a leading business and consumer insights provider, highlights public sentiment regarding these mega events and their implications for the broader economy.The survey, conducted immediately after the events, polled 1,000 respondents from Hong Kong's general population. It aimed to measure awareness, participation, and feedback on the four flagship events of Super March. The results highlight Hong Kong's rich cultural identity and its potential for economic revitalization.A significant 55% of respondents were aware of the Super March campaign, with social media being the primary source of information (see figures 1a & 1b). Among the events, Rugby Sevens emerged as the clear favorite, achieving an impressive 89% awareness and drawing 24% of the surveyed population (figures 2a & 2b).Rugby Sevens emerged as the marquee event, receiving positive ratings from 91% of attendees. Contributing factors included the state-of-the-art facilities at Kai Tak Stadium (64% satisfaction), the quality of competition and entertainment (44%), and effective event organization (37%). Awareness of key sponsors, such as Cathay and HSBC, was notably high at 89%. These sponsors enjoyed strong positive sentiment, with Cathay earning a 4.1 out of 5 rating and HSBC a commendable 4.2.Art Basel attracted a wealthier audience, boasting the highest average personal income (HKD 44K) and liquid assets (HKD 2.74 million, see table 1) among all events. A striking 86% of attendees rated their experience positively, with over 73% praising the quality of the artwork and exhibits. The event reinforces Hong Kong's reputation as a major global art center alongside New York, London and Paris. Awareness of the Hong Kong Tourism Board's sponsorship reached 74%, while UBS garnered recognition from 66% of respondents, earning a positive rating of 4 out of 5. "Art Basel not only showcased incredible artwork from global artists but also highlighted Hong Kong as a global art destination," noted an art enthusiast.Despite modest awareness (26%), Art Central impressed attendees with its facilities (72% positive rating), quality of artwork (57%), and organization (44%). Over 80% provided glowing feedback, signaling its potential to carve out a niche in Hong Kong's artistic landscape. Awareness of the Hong Kong Tourism Board's sponsorship reached 76%, with 50% recognizing UOB as a partner, who received a favorable rating of 3.9 out of 5. "Art Central is a good complement to Art Basel and serves as a showcase for both established and emerging Asian artists," remarked a visitor.ComplexCon distinguished itself by attracting the largest share of Gen Z attendees (45%) among the key March events (figure 7). Despite a 21% awareness level, attendee enthusiasm was evident, with 89% expressing satisfaction and 87% indicating a desire to return. Its contemporary vibe positions ComplexCon as a forward-thinking platform for younger demographics. Awareness of HSBC as the key sponsor was 68%, with a positive rating of 4.1 out of 5, and 47% recognized the Hong Kong Tourism Board's sponsorship.The Bigger Picture: Economic Sentiments and Future OutlookThe survey reveals promising optimism about Hong Kong's economic future. Notably, 72% of respondents believe the "Super March" campaign will invigorate the city's economy, with 91% identifying Rugby Sevens as the event with the highest economic impact (figures 8a & 8b). The successful execution of these events demonstrates Hong Kong's capacity to host mega events that attract international audiences and foster economic development. Major sponsors, including Cathay, HSBC, UBS, and UOB, received positive ratings, underscoring their critical roles and the success of their sponsorship in driving brand awareness and fostering positive sentiment towards their brands.Super March has proven to be more than just a festive celebration; it serves as a model for revitalization, showcasing Hong Kong's role on the global stage. The momentum generated during the month lays a strong foundation for the city's continued post-pandemic recovery, emphasizing its unique blend of sports, arts, and culture., said, "The success of Super March not only reflects the vibrancy of Hong Kong's cultural identity but also reinforces its standing as a premier destination for global events, driving both cultural exchange and economic growth." He added, "The commitment of the Hong Kong Tourism Board and its sponsors to promoting our city is clearly reflected in the success of Super March."Hong Kong is poised for resurgence as a center of excellence in arts, culture, sports, and entertainment. With sustained investment in infrastructure and targeted promotional strategies that embrace innovation and exciting offerings, the city is well-positioned to bring joy to its residents while attracting global audiences and fostering economic growth.Hashtag: #MDRi

