Smartcom Expands into Indonesia to Strengthen Regional PTT Communications

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 April 2025 - Smartcom, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in Singapore, is expanding its reach beyond the city-state into Indonesia. This initiative aims to bring Smartcom's mission-critical Push-to-Talk (PTT) solutions to a significantly larger market, addressing the communication needs of various key industries.Since 2015, Smartcom has partnered with TASSTA and Singtel to deliver reliable PTT communication coverage in Singapore. However, expanding into a larger and more diverse market like Indonesia presents new challenges.Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia, offers a growing market for mission-critical communication solutions. With a developing digital economy, government initiatives like"100 Smart Cities", and a workforce of approximately 160 million, the country presents opportunities for expanded PTT services. Additionally, the adoption of TASSTA's solutions by the Indonesian police force (Korlantas) and national railway operator (Kereta Api Indonesia) highlights the need for large-scale, reliable communication systems in key industries.Indonesia's industrial landscape, particularly in mining and oil and gas (O&G), differs from Singapore's, creating a demand for specialised push-to-talk solutions . Large-scale events, such as national celebrations and religious gatherings, also require mission-critical PTT communication that remains functional despite high network congestion.As part of its expansion, Smartcom is collaborating with Indonesia's largest telecommunications provider, Telkomsel, to offer priority bandwidth during high-traffic events. Additionally, solutions designed for hazardous environments, such as ATEX-certified mobile phones and tablets, provide reliable tools for O&G companies that require safe, reliable communication in high-risk settings.Smartcom's regional expansion is part of its long-term strategy to grow its customer base and extend services to new markets. By entering the Indonesian market, Smartcom aims to scale its offerings and strengthen its regional footprint.With a broader customer base, the company aims to optimise economies of scale to enhance product range, customisation capabilities, and local technical support. Clients with operations in both Singapore and Indonesia may benefit from streamlined, cross-border PTT solutions that drive coordination.This also demonstrates the adaptability of Smartcom's business model in different markets. Unlike traditional PTT trunking operators, which often face regulatory and financial challenges when expanding internationally, Smartcom's cellular-based technology offers a more flexible approach to regional operations.As part of its growth strategy, Smartcom is exploring partnerships with software providers in areas such as facilities management and service optimisation. These collaborations aim to enhance its PTT platform by integrating software solutions that support operational efficiency in various industries.They are also working with Samsung Knox Mobile Device Management (MDM) to incorporate security measures into its cellular-based PTT communication solutions. As these systems rely on mobile networks, cybersecurity remains a key consideration in ensuring secure and uninterrupted communication for businesses.Expanding into a new market comes with its challenges. To mitigate these, Smartcom has been working closely with Enterprise Singapore to better understand Indonesia's business landscape. With support from the Market Readiness Grant, they have been able to address initial obstacles related to legal and market-entry requirements.Looking ahead, Smartcom will continue to adapt its approach based on industry demands and regulatory developments in Indonesia. The company aims to refine its service offerings, assess potential expansion into other sectors, and explore further partnerships.The official launch event for Smartcom's Indonesia expansion will take place on 29th April, at BAKU Jakarta (Electronic City SCBD), starting at 12pm.

About Smartcom

Smartcom is a licensed Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) based in Singapore, specialising in islandwide Push-To-Talk (PTT) communication solutions. Since its establishment in 2015, the company has been dedicated to delivering reliable PTT services tailored to industries such as oil and gas, healthcare, retail, and hospitality.