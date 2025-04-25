Fuel double-digit growth in foot traffic and sale

Debut of international IP “ButterBear” at Grand Gateway 66

Global premiere of Takashi Murakami’s Ohana Hatake Immersive Garden Experience with the theme “Full Bloom”

HONG KONG SAR and SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 April 2025 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) (the "Company" or "Hang Lung") launched the second wave of its 65anniversary celebrations in Shanghai. This wave, developed in partnership with globally popular IP "ButterBear" for Grand Gateway 66 and renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami for Plaza 66, featured innovative cultural and immersive retail experiences that are proving popular with shoppers across the city.The celebrations have driven significant growth in foot traffic and sales at Shanghai's Grand Gateway 66 and Plaza 66, further enhancing the vibrancy of Xujiahui and Jing'an districts. Hang Lung continues its leadership of the "66" brand as the "Pulse of the City" by bringing unforgettable retail and cultural experiences to the heart of the city.Mr. Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business Operation of Hang Lung Properties, said, "For our 65anniversary celebrations, the '66' brand has partnered with global powerhouses in art and culture to bring people truly unique and immersive retail experiences. These efforts also support the government's strategy to integrate culture, commerce, and tourism as part of its goal to build top-tier international consumption center cities." He added, "The celebrations feature thoughtfully curated, distinctive experiences that appeal to customers of all ages, which we believe will broaden our reach and boost the community's retail scene. Notably, both Shanghai projects offer an instant tax refund service, a great new experience for international shoppers, tapping into the trend of consumption upgrade, and fueling the city's commercial vibrancy."From April 19 to May 20, Grand Gateway 66 in Shanghai is presenting an interactive showcase featuring "ButterBear" in various styles. Multiple photogenic scenes imbued with "dopamine aesthetics" were a hit with younger Gen Z customers, including installations such as the "Super Star Support Van," "Fashion Show Stage," "Celebrity Lounge," and "Idol Practice Room". During the launch weekend of the event, Grand Gateway 66 recorded a foot traffic increase of more than 30% and sales growth by 36% on a week-on-week basis. Members of HOUSE 66, our customer relationship management program, contributed significant sales, which rose 40% from the previous weekend.Grand Gateway 66 also released popular "ButterBear" limited-edition merchandise with distinctive Shanghai characteristics, such as the "White Magnolia Pendant" and "Spotted Pendant". As the event concludes, the mall will gather 65 different styles of "ButterBear" to commemorate Hang Lung's 65anniversary.From April 22 to 28, the highly anticipated global premiere of renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami's Ohana Hatake Immersive Garden Experience takes place in Plaza 66. With the theme "Full Bloom," Plaza 66 is transformed into a dazzling flower field, combining Murakami's iconic sunflower symbols with cherry blossom trees. The location also features a limited-time coffee experience zone, and consumers may receive exclusive branded tote bags as souvenirs.From April to May, over 100 international brands within the mall will curate various events and interactive installations, offering guests exclusive encounters and limited-edition merchandise. This includes Asia's first garden-themed pop-up store by the French luxury brand Goyard, lasting from May 1 to 11, which will bring a refined, spring-inspired touch of luxury to shoppers.Enthusiastic crowds of fashionistas and art lovers flocked to the Murakami pop-up on its opening day, driving a 30% increase in foot traffic compared to normal days. This highlights the global appeal of Murakami's artistic works and strengthens Plaza 66's position as Shanghai's top lifestyle landmark.Hang Lung’s 65anniversary celebration extends beyond Shanghai with multiple exciting events planned nationwide. The “Wiggle We Go” tour, launched in early April as the first signature event and now making its way across mainland China in six cities, showcases immersive installations and limited-time offerings that bring global pop culture to local customers – reinforcing Hang Lung’s leadership in shaping retail and new lifestyle experiences.Hashtag: #HangLungProperties

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the "66" brand, the company's Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the "Pulse of the City". Hang Lung Properties is also recognized for leading the way in enhancing sustainability initiatives in the real estate industry, all the while pursuing sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.



At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.



For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.