Caption: CIFTIS Overseas Delegation in Singapore

Caption: GITEX 2025 Exhibition Site

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2025 - On April 23rd, a promotional event organized by a delegation from the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) was successfully held in Singapore, expanding new frontiers for the digital economy in Southeast Asia and promoting in-depth regional cooperation.On April 23rd, the Singapore Promotion Event of CIFTIS, the China-Southeast Asia Digital Infrastructure Cooperation Forum, and the Seminar on the Construction of an International Cooperation Ecosystem for the Digital Economy were successfully held in Singapore. During the opening ceremonies of the two meetings, Yin Liang, Deputy Director of the Beijing International Trade in Services Affairs Center, stated that the digital economy in Southeast Asia is developing rapidly. China and Singapore have achieved fruitful cooperation in the digital economy, and digital infrastructure construction is poised for an exponential growth opportunities. He expressed hope that both sides will further utilize the CIFTIS platform in the future to deepen cooperation and explore business opportunities together.The Singapore Promotion Event of CIFTIS and the China-Southeast Asia Digital Infrastructure Cooperation Forum (DITF) deeply explored how AI computing power can empower industrial transformation and how China's experience can help Southeast Asia initiate a new era of AI infrastructure construction.Yin Liang, Deputy Director of the Beijing International Trade in Services Affairs Center, said that as an important window for China's opening up to the outside world, Beijing is committed to advancing the construction of the National Comprehensive Pilot Zone for the Expansion of Opening-up in the Service Sector and the China (Beijing) Pilot Free Trade Zone, as well as improving the international service system. In his address, Huang Chao, Executive Chairman of DITC for China, stated that the digital economy in Southeast Asia is experiencing takeoff, attracting investment from the international community, including China. He emphasized that only through ecosystem co-construction and localized practice can the investment boom be transformed into genuine industrial upgrading.During the keynote session, Lin Chaoting, Vice President of Zhipu AI (a leading Chinese AI company), highlighted China's digital globalization efforts, showcasing Zhipu's AI agent products and flexible deployment solutions. She called for the creation of global joint labs and innovation hubs to advance AI industry development worldwide. Industry experts from Midea and Tencent Cloud also delivered thematic presentations.The workshop session, themed "Focusing on Ecosystem Co-construction and Localized Practice: How Investment Booms and Transnational Strategies Accelerate Southeast Asia's Industrial Restructuring," explored core topics such as the digital industry's key pillars (data centers, cloud networks), localized cloud service development, AI advancements, and collaborative digital ecosystem building. They explored how local enterprises in Southeast Asia and multinational corporations, especially Chinese companies expanding globally, can build cross-cultural market competitiveness through strategies such as ecosystem building, localization of teams, cultivation of strategic partner ecosystems, and deployment of cutting-edge technologies, thereby accelerating the development of digital infrastructure in Southeast Asia and achieving a win-win path of regional collaborative development.During the Seminar on the Construction of an International Cooperation Ecosystem for the Digital Economy, industry experts and entrepreneur representatives from China and Singapore engaged in a heated discussion on topics such as Singapore's "Smart Nation" experience and how Beijing's digital economy enterprises can expand into the Singaporean international market.At the global technology event—GITEX ASIA 2025, a delegation composed of several leading Chinese digital service trade enterprises made a collective appearance, showcasing China's innovative achievements and impressive capabilities in the digital economy.In addition to the forums and exhibitions, an international exchange event titled "Digital Luminary: Southeast Asia's Future Night" was also held, with the participation of many technology companies, including China Telecom International, Alibaba Cloud, Laihua Technology, and Zhipu AI.The successful holding and exhibition of the Singapore Promotion Event of CIFTIS and the Digital Service Trade Delegation have demonstrated China's strong strength and innovative achievements in the digital economy, providing an important platform for digital economy cooperation between China and Singapore, as well as the broader Southeast Asian region.Hashtag: #CIFTIS

