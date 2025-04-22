KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 April 2025 -is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the launch of the ", a year-long celebration rewarding customers with exclusive prizes, strengthening financial literacy, and empowering Malaysians on their financial journey. Running from 1 March 2025 to 31 January 2026, this milestone campaign features, including aThe "invites customers to participate by performing eligible transactions, such as maintaining a minimum Month-End Balance (MEB) of RM5,000 in their AFFIN Current or Savings accounts. With every eligible transaction, customers earn entries for a chance to win."For 50 years, AFFIN has underscored its commitment to strengthening financial resilience, fostering economic growth, and delivering value to our customers wherever they are. The "reflects our dedication to creating opportunities, driving progress, and empowering people with financial solutions that meet their evolving needs. As we look ahead, we remain focused on building a future-ready financial ecosystem that serves a wider community, aligned with the strategic pillars of our AFFIN Axelerate 2028 (AX28) Plan, which are, and."Beyond this flagship campaign, AFFIN is introducing a suite of initiatives tailored to meet the diverse financial needs of its customers, including, the, the, and many more to be launched throughout the year. These initiatives are spearheaded by AFFIN's key business divisions such as Deposit Business, Cards, Personal Financing, Mortgage, Auto Finance, Corporate Banking, Enterprise Banking and Wealth Management, in collaboration with Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad.Learn more about how customers can benefit from the "and start earning rewards today by visiting www.AffinAlways.com or following @Affinmy on social media.Hashtag: #affinbank

About AFFIN Group

Incorporated on 23 October 1975, AFFIN Group proudly commemorates its 50th anniversary in 2025, a milestone that reflects five decades of steadfast dedication to growth, innovation, and financial excellence, all in line with its vision to be the Most Creative and Innovative Financial Company in Malaysia. Affin Bank Berhad operates as the financial holding entity of Affin Islamic Bank Berhad, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad and Affin Moneybrokers Sdn Bhd. Generali Insurance Malaysia Berhad and Generali Life Insurance Malaysia Berhad are affiliated companies of Affin Bank Berhad.

