Top row, left to right: Michelle Yeoh dazzles in Boucheron Plume de Paon peacock feather diamond earrings, while Demi Moore shines in diamond earrings from the Chopard Red Carpet collection in the Oscars Bottom row, left to right: Lady Gaga showcases two pairs of diamond earrings from De Beers Enchanted Lotus and Forces of Nature collection in iHeartRadio Music Awards (image source: internet).