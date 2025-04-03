ZENCE OBJECT, AB Builders Group and Gobi Partners signed a MoU focusing on overseas expansion.

(From left to right) Mr Henry Mio, Chief Financial Officer of AB Builders Group Ltd; Mr David Cheang, Executive Director of AB Builders Group Ltd; Ms Athena Lao, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of AB Builders Group Ltd; Ms Jessy Wang, Regional Partnerships and Channel Development Executive of HKSTP; Mr Fred Li, Managing Director of Gobi Partners; Mr Bob Lei, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder of Zence Object; Mr David Chan, Chief Strategy Officer of Zence Object; and Mr. Kenneth Wong, Investment Manager of AB Builders Group Ltd attended the 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF).

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2025 - ZENCE OBJECT, a pioneering eco-materials company, has secured an additional strategic investment of over RMB10 million from AB Global Opportunities LPF, a fund under Hong Kong-listed AB Builders Group Limited (Stock Code: 1615.HK) and Gobi Partners. The deal was successfully closed at the end of last year. Notably, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focusing on the overseas expansion, R&D and marketing promotion of its flagship eco-materials project, CHAZENCE.As part of the MoU, AB Builders Group has placed a RMB30 million purchase order with ZENCE OBJECT to drive innovation in green technology development. These three parties will work closely to penetrate international markets; AB Builders will integrate ZENCE OBJECT's eco-materials into large-scale infrastructure and construction projects, while Gobi Partners will provide strategic guidance and resources for global expansion.This collaboration strengthens ZENCE OBJECT's ability to scale operations in Asia, the United States, and other major international markets. The company is setting up overseas offices and teams to provide sustainable material solutions across industries. Over the past year, the company has actively participated in key initiatives such as the Hong Kong Science Park Accelerator Program, the US BOOSTER Program, and a series of international exhibitions in major markets, including Singapore. These efforts have strengthened the company's global reach and positioned it for further growth.Dedicated to addressing global waste and carbon emission challenges, ZENCE OBJECT continues to innovate in bio-based material technology, transforming waste into commercially viable, eco-friendly materials while integrating Eastern cultural aesthetics with cutting-edge design concepts. The company is particularly focused on construction and engineering applications, expanding its international business reach in this sector. This not only aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the National 14th Five-Year Plan but also leads the market toward a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future.ZENCE OBJECT is pioneering the development of the "ZENCE ECOSYSTEM", a comprehensive waste upcycling platform that combines carbon data analytics, biotechnology, and industry-specific applications to advance circular economy solutions, providing carbon footprint assessment, carbon trading, and consulting services.This system has already been adopted across multiple industries, providing sustainable solutions to prominent clients, including MGM Macau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and Andaz Macau and Four Seasons Hotel Macao in hospitality, TCL, CASIO in electronics, HEYTEA, Nayuki, CHAGEE and Starbucks in F&B, Macau Science Center in construction, and spaceflight industry, etc. With ongoing advancements in eco-materials, the company is expanding into the beauty and automotive sectors, driving sustainability in the Greater Bay Area and global markets."CHAZENCE" offers "tea paper", "tea board", and "tea plastic", made from biodegradable waste like tea leaves, bamboo, bellflower, and Chinese herbs, providing sustainable alternatives to plastics, paper, and wood. The company is advancing green regenerative technology, fibre processing, and bio-based composites, promoting agricultural waste reuse. Recent breakthroughs in material transparency, durability, and eco-friendly production have enhanced efficiency and expanded applications across consumer goods, tech, construction, and hospitality, solidifying the company's leadership in sustainable materials innovation.Hashtag: #ZENCEOBJECT #CHAZENCE

ZENCE OBJECT HOLDING (HONG KONG) LIMITED

ZENCE OBJECT is a pioneering enterprise in the Greater Bay Area dedicated to addressing global waste and carbon emission challenges. Through advanced green regeneration technology, including bio-based purification, degradation, synthesis, and modification techniques, the company transforms waste into sustainable materials and develops the ZENCE ECOSYSTEM to provide low-carbon solutions across industries.



The company has secured multiple rounds of funding and formed strategic partnerships with leading brands. Its smart factory has obtained ISCC PLUS certification for international sustainability and carbon verification and has collaborated with Sumitomo Group to establish China's first and only bio-based material molding R&D center. With a mission to leverage regenerative technology from the East, ZENCE OBJECT is committed to reshaping the future with sustainable innovations. For more details, please visit: www.zenceobject.com



About Gobi Partners

Gobi Partners is a leading Asia-focused venture capital firm with US$1.6 billion in assets under management (AUM), headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong. Founded in 2002, Gobi now has a network of 15 locations, raised 21 funds and invested in over 400 startups, with 62 companies focused on the circular economy. The firm supports entrepreneurs from early to growth stages, with a particular focus on emerging markets.



As a UN Global Compact Participant, Gobi aligns its strategies with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption. In June 2024, the firm released its third sustainability report. For more details, please visit: https://gobi.vc

About AB Global Opportunities LPF

AB Global Opportunities LPF is an innovative investment fund registered under Hong Kong's Limited Partnership Fund Ordinance, focusing on high-growth global opportunities with a tax-efficient structure. Managed by Delphinium Capital Partners Ltd, a Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission-licensed asset management firm, and a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-listed AB Builders Group Limited (Stock Code: 1615.HK), the fund primarily targets the renewable energy sector. Leveraging the group's expertise in infrastructure, real estate development and green technology, the fund provides comprehensive risk management, industry insights and access to global markets.