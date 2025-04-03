Saffron offers a 2-night gastronomy extravaganza celebrating Songkran festival with a stella lineup of chef and mixologist.

Chef Chalee Kader, Thai-Indian chef and Chef-Owner of Bangkok’s 1-Michelin-starred Wana Yook, will join forces with Saffron’s Executive Chef Jan Ruangnukulkit for a two-night-only gourmet celebration.

Ronnaporn K., mixologist and founder of Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, ranked No. 18 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024, will showcase his award-winning cocktail creations to spark up the celebration.

Galaxy Macau presents a journey of yin yoga and floating sound bath experience on April 12, inviting guests to rejuvenate both the body and soul in serenity amid the Thai festivity.

Galaxy Macau, the world-class luxury integrated resort, stands as a premier culinary destination, offering exquisite gastronomic creations from around the globe and ensuring that every visit to Macau is vibrant and memorable.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2025 - Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort (hereinafter referred to as "Galaxy Macau"), offers diverse cultural experiences year-round, creating unparalleled journeys for guests from around the globe. In honor of the Songkran Festival, the traditional Thai New Year celebration, Banyan Tree Macau at Galaxy Macau will present a series of star-studded Thai culinary delights and rejuvenating sensory experiences on April 11 and 12, curating the most authentic Thai festive atmosphere right in Macau.The event will feature a renowned Michelin-starred chef from Thailand and a bartender from one of Asia's 50 Best Bars, who will collaborate to curate an exquisite Thai feast at the Michelin-selected restaurant Saffron. A unique journey of yin yoga and floating sound healing will also take place on April 12, offering an inside-out rejuvenation at the tranquil setting of Banyan Tree Macau.Chef Chalee Kader, Thai-Indian chef and Owner of Bangkok's 1-Michelin-starred Wana Yook, alongside Ronnaporn K., award-winning bartender and co-owner of Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, ranked No. 18 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024, will join forces with Executive Chef Jan Ruangnukulkit of Saffron, Michelin-Selected restaurant, for a two-night-only gourmet celebration, one that pay full tribute to the rich traditions of Songkran.Chef Chalee is celebrated for transforming everyday Thai dishes into innovative fine dining creations, best known for his bold reinterpretation of "Khao Gaeng" (culture of "curry on rice"), as well as his vivid take on contemporary Thai culinary creations. Despite his pursuit in culinary innovation, Chef Chalee also shows great respects to the Thai culinary tradition in his practices, a philosophy commonly shared by Saffron and its Executive Chef.Complementing the feast are the cocktail creations by Ronnaporn K., the award-winning bartender from Mahaniyom, also a two-time Diageo World Class Thailand champion and Bacardi Legacy Global Cocktail Competition winner. He will showcase his artistry with creative twists on classic cocktails, adding a playful touch to the Michelin-starred dining experience.This modern and sophisticated Thai restaurant Saffron has been a hit with diners from around the world since its opening in 2011. Helmed by award-winning Chef Jan Ruangnukulkit from Thailand, the restaurant's team of skilled culinary team crafts a range of distinctive modern Thai dishes. With her expertise, Chef Jan reinterprets traditional Thai flavors with contemporary flair, curating tasting menus that honor the essence of Thai cuisine—harmonizing spices, ingredients, flavors, and colors—while elevating artistry and creativity to new heights.With Songkran representing the fresh start of a new year, Galaxy Macau presents a journey of yin yoga and floating sound bath experience on April 12, inviting guests to rejuvenate both the body and soul in serenity amid the Thai festivity. Led by talented practitioner Anne Iao, the President of the Macau Singing Bowl Cultural Association, the journey promises a time for mindfulness and reflection, which begins with meditation of breathing exercises and gentle stretches of Yin Yoga poses to lengthen connective tissue, increase flexibility, boost circulation and reduce stress. Followed by a floating sound bath session to experience the calming effects of water combined with therapeutic sound vibrations, guests will immerse into true tranquility where their body and mind are to be soothed and healed.For those who wish for a wholesome wellness experience, look no further than the "Banyan Serenity Package", a promotional package offered at the Forbes Five-Star Banyan Tree Spa, which includes 10 luxurious sessions of "Body Massage" or "Tailored for Your Senses", alongside an array of exclusive privileges, starting from just MOP 13,000.Banyan Tree Macau at Galaxy Macau is renowned for delivering extraordinary cultural experiences and has been honored with the Forbes Five-Star Hotel rating for 12 consecutive years. This Songkran celebration reimagines traditional festivities, offering not only premium Thai dining but also cutting-edge wellness therapies, allowing guests to rejuvenate in an urban sanctuary.Reservations are now open. Whether joining the stellar gourmet dinner with loved ones or embarking on a solo healing retreat, Banyan Tree Macau promises an unforgettable memory this spring.Date: April 11 & 12, 2025Price: MOP 1,488+ per personDiscount: Enjoy up to 15% discount with your ICBC Galaxy Macau Credit CardLocation: Saffron – Level 31, Banyan Tree MacauReservations: +853 8883 6061Date & Time: 3:30pm on April 12, 2025Venue: Health Club Befit – 31/F, Banyan Tree MacauFloating Seats: MOP680++Poolside Seats: MOP480++Reservations: +853 8883 6061 (Book in advance to reserve your seat)Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

