The Philippine meat industry will be shown the quality and guarantees of European beef

It’s Time for EU Beef

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Comunicae - 28 March 2025 - PROVACUNO, the Agro-food Interprofessional Organization of the Spanish beef industry, under the framework of the European project for the promotion of European beef, "It's Time for EU Beef", will participate in a series of events in the Philippines to bring closer European beef to the key players of the meat industry in the country.Provacuno will start its promotional tour by organizing an event in Cebu on April 23rd. This showroom will offer Filipino importers, distributors and HORECA professionals a unique opportunity to discover and experience premium European beef cooked by the Michelin-starred chef Kisko Garcia.Between the 24th and 26th April, Provacuno will participate at Wofex Visayas, the main food exhibition in Cebu and one of the most important in The Philippines. During Wofex, Provacuno will offer attendees different recipes cooked by a Michelinstarred chef using some of the best cuts of European Beef from Spain.After these days in Cebu, Provacuno will travel to Manila where two activities will be carried out: a showcooking for KOL on April 29th at the renowned cooking school Enderun Colleges and a showroom for Filipino importers and distributors on April 30th in the Embassy of Spain in The Phillipines.The "It's Time for EU Beef" program, co-financed by the European Union and led by PROVACUNO, aims at promoting the excellence of European beef in key markets like the Philippines. That is why Provacuno wants to make the best use of its time trip by organizing promotional events both in Cebu and Manila to show the filipino citizens the virtues of European beef, which is produced under the standards of the European production model, young cattle fed with high-quality cereals and oilseeds, resulting in a product that is tender, flavorful, and highly appreciated by consumers worldwide.Hashtag: #ItsTimeforEuropeanBeef

