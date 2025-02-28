Generali Hong Kong has won multiple accolades at the 10Life 5-Star Insurance Award 2025.

LionPatron

LionHarvest Prime Deferred Annuity

LionAchiever

LionGuardian Beyond

LionAlong

LionGuardian PlusOne

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2025 - Generali Hong Kong has once again achieved outstanding results at the "10Life 5-Star Insurance Awards 2025", with a total of six products earning 5-star accolades in recognition of its excellence in product design and market performance. These awards cover multiple categories, including deferred annuities, savings, critical illness, and life insurance.Among the award-winning products, the newly launched "" and "" have received the highest ratings, demonstrating Generali Hong Kong's commitment to excellence in product innovation and exceptional service. "", a long-term savings and participating life insurance plan, was also recognized for its high potential returns with financial protection and wealth management flexibility.Award-Winning 5-Star Products:Organized by 10Life, the largest insurance comparison platform in Hong Kong, the "10Life 5-Star Insurance Award 2025" is one of the most representative awards in the industry. Their actuaries rate insurance products based on factors that matter the most to the consumers. 10Life compares over 1,500 insurance products from over 50 insurers in the market with the top-rated products under each category awarded a 5-Star rating.Hashtag: #Generali

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Generali Hong Kong

In 1981, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was first registered as an authorised insurer in Hong Kong, with the business extending into the life insurance sector in 2016 with Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited. With a combination of local knowledge and Generali Group's global expertise, we develop unique and innovative life insurance, general insurance, specialty insurance, and employee benefits solutions to meet the needs of our customers.

www.generali.com.hk



Generali is one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. Established in 1831, it is present in over 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of € 82.5 billion in 2023. With around 82,000 employees serving 70 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. At the heart of Generali's strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.