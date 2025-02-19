Owned and operated by JustCo, the 24,000 sqft space blends refined hospitality, experience and design inspired by the rhythm of Tokyo Station

Grand Lounge of The Collective at GranTokyo South Tower

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 19 February 2025 - The Collective opens its inaugural flagship at GranTokyo South Tower, presenting a new era of inspired workspace for discerning professionals. Owned and operated by JustCo, Asia's leading flexible workspace solutions provider, the new luxury coworking space reimagines the workplace as a sanctuary for great minds to converge, through a blend of distinct design, refined hospitality and lifestyle experiences that are shaped by its prestigious locale in one of Asia's leading business capitals.Set on the threshold to global opportunity, The Collective is situated in one of Tokyo's most prestigious Grade A buildings overlooking the Marunouchi district – home to leading Japanese and global corporations. The 24,000 sqft location provides a seamless connection to Tokyo Station, with effortless access to Narita and Haneda Airports that unlock a world of limitless business potential in Japan and beyond.Inspired by the iconic Tokyo Station, The Collective is a tribute to the elegance and warmth of a luxury voyage. Members are greeted with a welcoming atmosphere of sleek modern interiors and refined furnishing reminiscent of a first-class cabin, where every space is meticulously designed by an in-house team of experts to elevate productivity and comfort at each turn.A professional oasis in the destination of global enterprise, panoramic views overlooking the capital's business district are complemented by lush greenery and natural light to foster creativity, tranquility and a sense of connection. Every workstation showcases a harmonious blend of design and support with the, alongsidethat advocate for wellbeing. An array of meeting rooms offers versatile spaces and state-of-the-art video conferencing facilities for like-minded leaders to converge.The Collective also offers bespoke solutions to meet every professional need – from private suites with indulgent personal workspaces and 24/7 secured access, to larger enterprise suites that provide tailored workspace design and furnishing, with luxury fitting and exclusive entrance features.Guided by a singular purpose to deliver an unparallelled level of service and experience, The Collective provides thoughtfully curated amenities and hospitality-inspired experiences to ensure members feel at home. Discerning professionals can look forward to a transformative luxury coworking experience, characterised by exceptional service and immersive wellness experiences.Morning rituals at The Collective commence with delighting epicurean senses through a daily gourmet breakfast paired with freshly brewed drip coffee. Available throughout the day, an array of refreshments is meticulously selected to elevate the everyday work experience: relish in a cup of coffee grounded with Kyoto-originated % Arabica beans and take a chance to unwind in the onsite TWG Tea Bar. On Fridays, members are invited to the lounge to connect with other leaders for the convivialwith handcrafted cocktail creations by the in-house mixologist.Abundant wellness and recreational spaces aim to empower great minds to fulfil their potential. For example, the Wellness Sanctuary offers a curated space intended for those restful respites in between work, allowing the mind to relax through the deep engagement of five senses. Members can also unwind with a line of rejuvenating aromatherapy amenities by luxury skincare brand AESOP, selected to soothe the senses and inspire peak performance.The Collective is located at GranTokyo South Tower. Learn more here Hashtag: #JustCo

