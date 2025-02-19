Featuring 5 Themed Zones Constantly Rotating Sake Selection – TRADITIONAL SAKE, FRUIT LIQUEUR, SPARKLING, AGED SAKE, NEW STYLE / CRAFT SAKE

推しの日本酒 (My Favourite Sake) Event Details

Event Date

February 21–23, 2025 (Friday to Sunday)

Opening Hour

February 21 (Fri): 17:00 - 21:00



February 22 (Sat): 12:00 - 21:00



February 23 (Sun): 12:00 - 20:00

Location

Mira Place 1, B1 Atrium, Tsim Sha Tsui

Entry Fee

Free admission



(workshops require pre-registration; limited same-day registration available)



Feature 1 — 5 Themed Zones!

Enjoy free tastings of over 70 varieties of Nihonshu

Feature 2 — 23 Free Workshops led by top Nihonshu experts, offering a deep dive into Nihonshu culture.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 February 2025 - A Must-Visit Event for Sake Enthusiasts! Organized by JETRO Hong Kong, theevent will take over Mira Place from February 21 to 23. Withandavailable for free tasting, guests can explore and discover their perfect match. Interactive workshops offer a deeper dive into Nihonshu culture, while those who complete the Nihonshu Tasting Challenge can redeem exclusive limited-edition gifts. Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience the diverse flavors and rich traditions of Nihonshu!Looking to experience the diverse flavors of Nihonshu? Theevent features 5 themed zones, allowing you to explore the many facets of Japanese sake! With a rotating selection, each time slot offers 4 different varieties, ensuring every tasting experience is a new surprise.Discover, rich in umami, Whether paired with food or enjoyed warm, each variation offers a unique taste experience.Zone, Ideal for beginners, this zone features fruity, aromatic sakes with a delicate flavor profile and lower alcohol content, perfect for a light, refreshing buzz. Looking for the perfect Nihonshu for parties or gifts?combines the rich flavors of Nihonshu with the refreshing bubbles of sparkling wine. Light and delicate in taste, it's the ideal choice for toasts and celebrations. In recent years, Nihonshu aging techniques have advanced significantly. In theZone, you can taste sakes that have matured over time, offering more intense, rich, and complex flavors. Lastly, don't miss theZone, showcases innovative handcrafted sakes with unique ingredients like hops, pushing the boundaries of tradition and offering exciting new possibilities.Nihonshu is not just a drink, but a reflection of rich culture and craftsmanship. The "My Favourite Sake" event features 23 free workshops, with renowned Japanese experts and sommeliers visiting Hong Kong to offer firsthand insights into the unique flavors and art of Nihonshu.Special guests include, MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award Winner, demonstrating how temperature enhances Nihonshu flavors,from the 350-year-old Masumi Brewery, unveiling the secrets ofand perfect food pairings. Attendees can also join theseminar, where fun mini-games offer a chance to win round-trip tickets to Yonago. These innovative experiences will showcase the passion and creativity of Japan's sake artisans.Hashtag: #JETROHONGKONG

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About JETRO HONG KONG

Japan External Trade Organization Hong Kong (JETRO HONG KONG) covers Hong Kong and Macau, and focuses on inward investment to Japan for Taiwan. It promotes foreign direct investment (FDI) into Japan and supports Japanese companies with exports. It assists foreign businesses in entering the Japanese market by providing support with office setup, business expansion, and partnerships with Japanese companies. It works closely with government, academia, and local innovation bodies to drive regional economic growth. JETRO HONG KONG also promotes Japanese products at major exhibitions and trade events through "Japan Pavilions" and helps Japanese companies expand their global sales channels via cross-border e-commerce and platforms like "Japan Street," enhancing the competitiveness of Japanese brands worldwide.