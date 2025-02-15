BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 February 2025 - Cultural exchange has become an essential bridge for communication between nations. Recently, products associated with China, such as the AI technology DeepSeek, the animated film, and the food documentary(Season 4), have converged to create a powerful wave of "Chinese style" that is making waves across the globe. Among these,(Season 4) has opened the taste buds of global audiences, allowing them to explore Chinese culture through the universal topic of food. As the documentary gains popularity, a series of visually stunning short videos have gone viral on major social media platforms, attracting media attention and coverage from countries and regions including Portugal, Canada, Japan, South Korea, South Africa, Italy, Dubai, Greece, and Peru.For a long time, Chinese cuisine abroad has been stereotyped as "convenient," "takeout," and "sweet and sour." However,(Season 4) uses exquisite cinematography to reveal the rich stories and Eastern philosophy behind Chinese food. From its journey across the seas to local adaptations and deep integration with foreign cuisines, Chinese food has sparked cultural ripples, blending and merging with other culinary traditions worldwide.One particularly striking scene in the documentary shows a street in Paris, where blonde-haired, blue-eyed diners shout "Dao Xiao Mian" (knife-cut noodles) in Chinese. Meanwhile, a Chinese woman in a food truck skillfully slices dough into leaf-like noodles with a curved knife, dropping them into a bubbling pot. This traditional Chinese noodle dish, with its "Chinese kung fu" of kneading and resting, allows French diners to experience authentic Eastern craftsmanship passed down through millennia. One viewer commented on social media, "Watching Chinese chefs cook is like watching a spectacular performance; their hands seem magical, transforming ordinary ingredients into delicious dishes in no time."In addition to the authentic journey of Chinese cuisine, Chinese food culture is taking root in various corners of the world, blending and coexisting with local culinary traditions. Southeast Asia's Nyonya cuisine reflects the wisdom and aesthetic of Chinese dining, with each flavor echoing the Chinese community's longing for the tastes of their homeland. Michelin-starred chef Adeline in France showcases her "Sino-French fusion" philosophy by using a Chinese wok to prepare the famous French dish bouillabaisse, replacing frying pans with steamers for foie gras, and incorporating Shaoxing wine, a Chinese flower wine, into a white sauce. She also uses Zhenjiang vinegar paired with cinnamon to create a black vinegar sauce. Familiar ingredients, yet unfamiliar flavors, allow French diners to enjoy a delightful culinary experience.As the world collectively celebrates the first Spring Festival following its successful application for UNESCO recognition, the popularity of(Season 4) is ushering in a new wave of global interest in Chinese cuisine. Foreign viewers are experiencing the vibrant atmosphere of the Spring Festival and the diversity of Chinese food culture, with comments such as, "I used to only know General Tso's chicken and Mapo tofu, but after watching the documentary, I realized how vast the world of Chinese cuisine is. I want to visit a Chinese restaurant during the Spring Festival to try more delicious dishes."The fusion of Chinese and foreign cuisines is not limited to restaurants; it has also permeated the daily lives of ordinary people. In traditional markets in France, Chinese vinegar is displayed alongside Italian balsamic vinegar; in various Southeast Asian countries, Chinese restaurants are transforming from "exclusive to Chinese" to "national cuisine"; in American classrooms, Chinese cuisine has become a subject for global students to understand and learn.At the same time, China is welcoming the world with a more open attitude. Recent visa facilitation policies for foreigners have made it fashionable to "check in" on Chinese customs and traditions. The airing of(Season 4) will undoubtedly spark more interest among foreigners in Chinese cuisine, encouraging them to experience this land firsthand—tasting freshly made jianbing (Chinese crepes) in the alleys, savoring West Lake vinegar fish in the waters of Jiangnan, and feeling the heat of spicy hotpot in the streets of Sichuan and Chongqing.As the documentary states, "If there truly exists a clear culinary map of the world, it certainly would not have clear national borders." When French diners pick up knife-cut noodles with chopsticks, when Silicon Valley elites have Shanghai wontons on their plates, and when the British public falls in love with "spicy" and "fish fragrant" flavors, they are not just tasting a symphony created by Chinese cooking techniques; they are experiencing the passion of an ancient civilization for life.Hashtag: #ABiteofChina

