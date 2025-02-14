Available from February 2025 at Singapore Discovery Centre, New Interactive Game Aims to Champion National Education

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 February 2025 - In commemoration of Total Defence Day on 15 February, HIDDEN and Defence Collective Singapore are excited to announce the launch of their new, interactive game,. This engaging and educational game is designed to raise awareness of national security challenges while encouraging active participation in safeguarding Singapore's future. Defence Collective Singapore is the parent company of Singapore Discovery Centre, Singapore Navy Museum and Singapore Air Force Museum. The first stop will take place at Singapore Discovery Centre with plans to expand the programme to Singapore Navy Museum and Singapore Air Force Museum.The game features an AI chatbot "Void Deck Cat" to interact with visitors at the Singapore Discovery Centre, placing players in the midst of a simulated national crisis, where they must make quick, strategic decisions to defend the nation and prevent the next attack. Users can jump into action on any mobile device without needing to download additional applications as the gameplay revolves using the Whatsapp chat application.Total Defence Day on 15 Feb commemorates the fall of Singapore in 1942, serves as a poignant reminder on the need for a strong Defence.offers a fun and innovative way for Singaporeans of all ages to engage with the concept of national defence and take on a proactive role as stewards of security. This immersive game combines strategy, problem-solving, and teamwork, offering a thrilling experience that challenges players to think like investigators.is more than just a game," says Lim Yee Hung, Group Chief Executive of HIDDEN. "It is an interactive learning experience that empowers individuals to think critically about national security and the vital role that each of us plays in keeping Singapore safe. With the increasing complexity of security threats, it is important that we all stay informed, prepared, and resilient—this game is one way to achieve that.""Defence Collective Singapore is happy to collaborate with HIDDEN in launchingas part of Total Defence Day," says Geraldine Loh, Deputy Director, Programmes Cluster Head for Defence Collective Singapore. "Through this initiative, we hope to inspire a culture of security, mindfulness and proactive engagement, where every Singaporean can play a part in making Singapore stronger. By gamifying the concept of national security, we aim to make the learning process both informative and enjoyable."Perfect for corporate team-building, school groups, and anyone seeking a unique, interactive adventure, the game starts from S$20 per ticket for each player.For more information, visit go.hiddenxp.com/brokenoath

About HIDDEN

HIDDEN is an award-winning experiences company that combines the physical and virtual worlds to help players uncover hidden gems in a city's iconic neighbourhoods. Launched in 2022, the company is the brainchild of two childhood friends who wanted to make heritage come alive and easily accessible through games and technology.



As a social enterprise under the United Nations Development Programme, HIDDEN is committed to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all.



For more information, please visit www.hiddenxp.com



About Defence Collective Singapore

Defence Collective Singapore (DCS) champions our defence story through immersive galleries and engaging experiences, to inspire everyone to defend what it means to be Singaporean: our home, our identity, and our way of life.



A defence-inspired museum collective, DCS pays homage to Singapore’s resolve and determination and its journey, which has brought the nation to where it is today. The museums include the Singapore Discovery Centre, the Singapore Navy Museum, and the Singapore Air Force Museum. More military-themed museums, like the Army Museum and the NS Gallery, will join the DCS family soon.



For more information, please visit www.defencecollectivesg.com

