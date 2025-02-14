Date:

February 15-16, 2025 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time:

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location:

Harbour City Ocean Terminal Deck, Tsim Sha Tsui

Admission:

Free



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 February 2025 -This year's Coca‑Cola® Chinese New Year Campaign Grand Finale – "Meet on 2.14: Together, Share Your Heartfelt Wishes with Coca-Cola" – completed on a high note tonight at Ocean Terminal Deck, Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui, transforming the night sky over Victoria Harbour into a vibrant stage overhead.At the event, 600 drones presented a mesmerizing 12‑scene light show, while the ever‑charming Louis Cheung Kai Chung delivered a warm and heartfelt narration on stage – guiding the audience through cherished moments of gathering with family, friends, and colleagues for a sweet, unforgettable Valentine's evening. The time limited check-in spots and photo zones at Ocean Terminal Deck will remain open throughout Valentine's weekend, inviting locals and visitors alike to come together with their loved ones!Chinese New Year is a time for reuniting with family and loved ones. This season, Coca‑Cola® has launched a series of events which began with the time limited festive edition packaging featuring a dazzling fireworks design signifying heartfelt New Year wishes. This was followed by a lucky draw where winners got together on the second day of the Chinese New Year to indulge in traditional "poon choi" while immersed in a fireworks performance on a vessel. The grand finale, "Meet on 2.14: Together, Share Your Heartfelt Wishes with Coca-Cola", not only marked the first-ever Coca‑Cola® drone show in Hong Kong but also set a new milestone as the city's first drone performance featuring 600 drones launched from a barge on the water.The drone performance was kicked off by distinguished guests including Sally Cheng Wai Lee, Senior Frontline Marketing Director – Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau & Mongolia, Coca-Cola China Limited, Lily Chu Wai Shan, Sales & Marketing Director, Swire Coca-Cola Hong Kong Limited, Kitman Tang, Executive Director - Macau Coca-Cola Beverage Co. ltd and Louis Cheung. Dazzling fireworks illuminated the night sky, heralding the start of the show. The drones then formed the iconic Coca‑Cola® bottle, perfectly simulating the effect of a refreshing drink being poured into a glass. They seamlessly transitioned into a series of images – depicting famous local meal moments including fish balls, siu mai, hotpot gatherings, and celebratory toasts – that rekindled fond memories of joyful reunions shared over Coca‑Cola® with family and friends. With his signature warm and engaging tone, Louis Cheung narrated live on stage, remarking, "Truly, when a family gathers around for a hearty meal and shares Coca‑Cola®, it becomes the most heartwarming and joyous moment."The 600 drones then transformed into a globe and a vivid red "福" (blessing) character, symbolizing the heartfelt wishes being sent to everyone near and far. Finally, the drones converged to form the fireworks pattern featured on the time limited Coca-Cola Chinese New Year packaging accompanied by the Chinese slogan "Blooming Blessings, Together Always（綻放祝褔 年一在起）" and the iconic Coca‑Cola® logo. As Louis Cheung put it, "Coca‑Cola® has been with us through countless times of togetherness. Whether it's those jubilant occasions that call for a celebratory toast or the simple, everyday moments of joy, Coca‑Cola® makes each moment even more delightful!"Seize the opportunity to speak your heart and let your blessings shine! This weekend (February 15-16, 2025), the "Blooming Blessings" Check-in Spots at Harbour City Ocean Terminal Deck in Tsim Sha Tsui will be open to the public. The venue features two exclusive limited-time installations – along with a "Heartfelt Blessings Wall" – providing the perfect backdrop for capturing sweet, memorable moments with your loved ones, family, and friends.You can not only create your very own personalized blessing video on site, but also snap a photo at any of the check-in spots and upload it to Instagram using the tags @CocaColaHK, #綻放祝福 and #年在一起 to receive a complimentary ice-cold can of Coca‑Cola® No Sugar.Note: All complimentary beverages are limited and will be available on a first‑come, first‑served basis while supplies last. All promotional offers are subject to availability; the organizer reserves the right to final decisions.Hashtag: #CocaColaHK #綻放祝福 #年在一起 #CocaColaHK #RealMagic

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

