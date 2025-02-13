VinFast announces the launch of VF 3 and a free charging policy for its electric vehicles in Indonesia.

VinFast's booth attracts a large number of visitors.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2025 -At IIMS 2025, VinFast announced listed price for VF 3 as 227,650,000 IDR, applied for battery purchase only. In particular, VinFast also applies an attractive incentive program of 7,850,000 IDR in cash for the first 1,000 VF 3 cars. Deliveries are expected to begin in April 2025.Notably, together with V-GREEN, VinFast also help lower the total cost of ownership by eliminating charging expenses by introducing a free charging policy at VinFast charging portals operated by V-GREEN across Indonesia, applicable for VF 3 users until March 1, 2028, and for VF e34 and VF 5 users until December 31, 2027. Additionally, V-GREEN is unveiling its plan to develop 30,000 VinFast charging portals across the country by the end of 2025. This will enhance convenience for users, make electric mobility more accessible and cost-effective and further accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation in Indonesia."With the launch of the right-hand drive VF 3, VinFast is thrilled to offer Indonesian consumers more exciting and smart green mobility options. The VF 3 will unlock endless possibilities for urban commuting, making electric transportation more accessible. For Indonesia's tech-savvy younger generation seeking practicality and personalization, we believe the VF 3 will be the ideal companion in the global green mobility revolution."As a mini-SUV, the VinFast VF 3 is meticulously designed to meet the urban commuting needs of consumers with its compact dimensions of 3,190 x 1,679 x 1,652 mm. Equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels and a ground clearance of 175 mm, the VF 3 offers exceptional maneuverability across various terrains. In addition to the four standard exterior colors - Jet Black (exclusive to the Indonesian market), Infinity Blanc, Crimson Red, and Zenith Grey - VinFast will also offer four premium two-tone options: Summer Yellow, Urban Mint, Sky Blue, and Rose Pink, all featuring a white roof.With a range of 215 km on a full charge and a rapid charging capability from 10% to 70% in just 36 minutes, this vehicle offers impressive performance. It accelerates from 0 to 50 km/h in 5.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 100 km/h.Despite being in the mini-SUV segment, the VF 3 boasts a large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, similar to luxury cars, providing a comfortable and impressive user experience.Similar to other VinFast electric vehicles, the VF 3 comes with a comprehensive warranty of up to 7 years or 160,000 km for the vehicle (whichever comes first) and an 8-year unlimited mileage warranty for the battery.On February 15, at IIMS 2025, Indonesian customers can take the VF 3 for a test drive and experience firsthand the most accessible model in VinFast's smart and modern product range.Within just one year of its presence in the market, VinFast has successfully broken ground for its new EV assembly plant, delivered two models - the VF e34 and VF 5, and continuously expanded its sales and service network. VinFast is actively contributing to the green transition in Indonesia through pioneering sales policies and building the "For a Green Future" ecosystem with partners such as Xanh SM and V-GREEN.Hashtag: #vinfast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id/en



