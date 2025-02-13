Sponsorship aims to create new avenues for individuals of all ages to make meaningful connections, improve wellbeing and inspire a love for nature and wildlife.

AIA Vitality Bounce, a nature-immersive high-element net playground, providing a fun and dynamic play opportunity for visitors of all ages. This unique play space encourages physical activity, while fostering social interaction and connection with nature, and supporting mental wellbeing.

AIA-sponsored Tapir habitat, home to two resident Malayan tapirs, offering visitors an opportunity to learn about these fascinating creatures. This further demonstrates AIA Singapore's commitment to raising awareness of wildlife conservation[1].



AIA Singapore. Media Release: AIA Singapore pledges $5 million to support Nparks' OneMillionTrees movement. 28 April 2021. Available at: https://www.aia.com.sg/en/about-aia/media-centre/press-releases/2021/aia-singapore-pledges-five-million-to-support-nparks-onemilliontrees-movement

[1]

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2025 -AIA Singapore is proud to announce its partnership with the newly opened Rainforest Wild Asia at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, as the naming sponsor of AIA Vitality Bounce and sponsor of Tapir habitat. This collaboration reflects the company's commitment to community engagement, wildlife conservation and healthier living, exemplifying the AIA One Billion initiative to empower one billion people to live healthier, longer, better lives by 2030.Officially opening on 12 March, visitors to Rainforest Wild Asia can experience this, among other activities:AIA employees and insurance representatives are invited to an exclusive preview of Rainforest Wild Asia on 1 March. This private event offers a unique opportunity for team building and connection with colleagues in a natural setting."AIA Singapore is delighted to be a part of the exciting opening of Rainforest Wild Asia, through the sponsorship of the AIA Vitality Bounce and the habitat of the two beloved Malayan tapirs. In our increasingly digital world, taking time to immerse ourselves in nature is more important than ever. We hope that through this initiative, we provide everyone with a space to disconnect, cultivate deeper relationships with nature and loved ones, and to be inspired to protect our wildlife," saidThis sponsorship demonstrates AIA Singapore's continued investment in fostering healthier lifestyles and reinforces our commitment to creating positive social and environmental impact within the community.From 12 March, AIA customers can enjoy discounted admission tickets to Rainforest Wild Asia during selected periods, which will be announced on AIA+— your dedicated app and portal for all your financial, health and wellness needs. Customers and the community can also look out for upcoming activities via our social media channels.Hashtag: #AIASingapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR[1], Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR[2], and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.







[1] Hong Kong SAR refers to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. [2] Macau SAR refers to the Macau Special Administrative Region.



The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$289 billion as of 30 June 2024.AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 42 million individual policies and 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".