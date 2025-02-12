Melco leads with the most FTG Five-Star awards in Macau and Asia

Hotels

Restaurants

Spas

Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau

Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau

Morpheus Spa, City of Dreams Macau

Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau

Yí, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau

Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Macau

Star Tower, Studio City

Jade Dragon, Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau

The Spa at Epic Tower, Studio City *

Epic Tower, Studio City *

Pearl Dragon, Studio City

Zensa Spa, Studio City

Altira Macau

Aurora, Altira Macau *

Altira Spa, Altira Macau

Nüwa, City of Dreams Manila

Tenmasa, Altira Macau

Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Manila



Ying, Altira Macau





MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2025 -Melco Resorts & Entertainment announces its achievements in the newly released), further excelling this year in its lead among integrated resorts in Asia and topping the competition across all of Macau. With three newFive-Star awards granted to Melco across the Hotel, Restaurant and Spa categories, including for Studio City'sand Altira Macau'srestaurant, the Company has attained the most Five-Star awards in Macau and Asia with a record total of 107 stars., said, "It is an honor to be recognized once again by. We are thrilled to receive three new Five-Star awards across our hotels, restaurants and spas this year, highlighting our dedication to creating integrated resorts that offer superlative design, operation and guest experience. We are excited to welcome new and returning guests at our properties in Asia and Europe in the year ahead, as we continue to and enhance our luxury hospitality and entertainment offerings across Melco's portfolio."The 19 Five-Star awards presented to Melco properties and facilities ininclude:* NewFive-Star award winnerHashtag: #melco #forbestravelguide #fivestar Wechat: 新濠博亚娱乐

