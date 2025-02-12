Acquisition strengthens Bitdefender’s position in Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, and surrounding countries to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions for business and government customers

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2025 - Bitdefender, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the acquisition of a key division of BitShield, responsible for distributing Bitdefender solutions in Malaysia and Brunei as a trusted Country Partner. The acquisition underscores Bitdefender’s continued investment in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, one of cybersecurity’s fastest-growing markets.This acquisition aligns with Bitdefender’s broader strategy to expand its presence in the APAC region through both organic growth and strategic partnerships. It builds on the successful acquisition of Singapore-based Horangi Cyber Security , a company specialising in cloud security, consulting, and offensive services. By leveraging its deepened regional presence and broader capabilities, Bitdefender is better positioned to address critical cybersecurity challenges organisations face as they navigate a growing attack surface and complexity of securing multi-cloud environments.“Our long-standing collaboration with Bitdefender has enabled us to deliver leading-edge cybersecurity solutions to hundreds of partners and thousands of customers across Malaysia and Brunei,” said Susan Lulla, CEO at BitShield. “By combining our deep understanding of the local market around security and data regulation challenges with Bitdefender’s global operations, we are well-positioned to deliver tailored security solutions and exceptional outcomes for organisations as the threat landscape evolves.”For several years, BitShield has sold and supported Bitdefender solutions in Malaysia and Brunei, including endpoint protection and other offerings, to organisations across several key sectors, including government entities, financial institutions, multinational corporations, and technology companies.Central to these offerings is the Bitdefender GravityZone Platform , a unified security and risk analytics solution that offers organisations options for advanced endpoint protection, including endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), and cloud security for physical, virtual, and multi-cloud environments. GravityZone delivers deep security context for detections and seamlessly integrates with Bitdefender MDR services.“We are pleased to announce this strategic acquisition as part of our ongoing commitment to expanding our APAC presence,” said Florin Talpes, co-founder and CEO of Bitdefender. “Building on our initial success in Singapore and Malaysia, this marks another step in our journey to grow our business there by working with more partners, reaching more customers, and expanding our team significantly. This investment also reflects our relentless dedication to being a trusted cybersecurity partner for businesses and government organisations worldwide.”The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed. The acquired BitShield division will be fully integrated into Bitdefender’s global operations, transitioning to the Bitdefender brand. BitShield will retain its identity and operations outside the Bitdefender portfolio. As of January 1, 2025, Twdor Sdn Bhd, became an official and newest distributor of Bitdefender business security solutions in Malaysia.Hashtag: #Bitdefender

About BitShield

BitShield Data Defense Sdn. Bhd. is a premier provider of cybersecurity technologies and services, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. BitShield is committed to delivering exceptional cybersecurity solutions to protect businesses from a wide array of cyber threats. BitShield's comprehensive suite of products and services includes Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Automated Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) solutions, advanced cybercrime investigation, and IT security audits and assessments. For more information, please visit https://bitshield.my.



About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity, and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence, and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognised technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

