Expected to open in late 2026, ASAI Cebu Oslob will introduce ASAI Hotels’ signature blend of modern design, local experiences, and vibrant communal spaces to one of the Philippines’ most scenic coastal destinations.

Overlooking the pristine shores of Barangay Lagunde, ASAI Cebu Oslob will offer a seamless blend of modern comfort and authentic local experiences.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 February 2025 - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, and Grand Land Inc., a subsidiary of the Gaisano Grand Group of Companies and a trusted name in Philippine real estate, have officially broken ground on ASAI Cebu Oslob, marking ASAI Hotels' brand entry into the Philippines and the brand's first beach resort.Located in Barangay Lagunde, Oslob, a premier coastal destination known for its pristine beaches, whale shark encounters, and rich biodiversity both on land and at sea, ASAI Cebu Oslob is planned to open in late 2026. The resort will bring ASAI Hotels' thoughtfully curated, experience-driven hospitality to a stunning beachfront setting, catering to modern, millennial-minded travellers who seek meaningful local connections and adventure.Thoughtfully designed with 98 compact yet functional rooms, most featuring private balconies with stunning ocean or pool views, the resort will also include a signature communal space integrating ASAI Hotels' Eat/Work/Play concept—an open, flexible area designed for dining, socialising, and remote work. Guests will find a stylish beach bar serving craft cocktails and local beers, an inviting pool overlooking the beach, and a locally inspired dining experience showcasing the finest Cebuano cuisine.Beyond the famed whale shark encounters, guests can immerse themselves in the region's lush landscapes, cascading waterfalls, and vibrant island-hopping experiences, including tours to Sumilon Island, Cebu's first marine sanctuary. To enhance the guest experience—and fully embracing ASAI Hotels' "Live Local" philosophy—the resort's community ambassadors will also be on hand to curate personalised itineraries that uncover hidden gems, from secret snorkelling spots to cultural heritage sites."Building on the success of our city-based ASAI Hotels in Thailand and Japan, ASAI Cebu Oslob is all about creating an immersive, social, and seamless resort experience in one of the Philippines' most beautiful coastal destinations," said. "With its breathtaking biodiversity, natural wonders, and deep cultural heritage, Oslob is the perfect setting for our first ASAI beach resort. This distinctive property will be a vibrant hub where like-minded travellers can connect, relax, and explore everything Oslob has to offer—all while enjoying a contemporary, sustainability-focused, design-forward environment."The groundbreaking ceremony, held on 3 February 2025, was attended by key executives from Dusit International and Grand Land Inc., alongside local government officials, who highlighted the project's positive impact on Oslob's tourism industry and local economy.said, "Our collaboration with Dusit International reflects our vision to create world-class hospitality experiences that go beyond traditional hotel offerings. ASAI Cebu Oslob will offer international standards of service while celebrating the heart of the community, providing guests with truly local and meaningful experiences. With sustainability at its core, this project will not only elevate Oslob's appeal as a premier beach destination but also support its long-term growth by fostering deep connections between travellers and the local way of life."The launch of ASAI Cebu Oslob marks another key milestone in Dusit's ongoing expansion in the Philippines, where the company already operates five properties, including Dusit Thani Manila, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort, Dusit Thani Residence Davao, dusitD2 Davao, and Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort. Additionally, this project strengthens Dusit's partnership with Grand Land Inc., which is also developing a Dusit Princess branded property in Cebu's North Reclamation Area.ASAI Hotels currently in operation include ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, ASAI Bangkok Sathorn, And ASAI Kyoto Shijo. Expanding its presence further, the brand will debut in Malaysia with ASAI Gamuda Cove, slated to open in 2026. Dusit also recently signed an agreement to manage ASAI Hat Yai, set to open in Songkhla, Thailand, in 2028.Hashtag: #DusitInternational

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies. With a heartfelt belief and commitment to introducing Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world, Dusit Hotels and Resorts offers guests a uniquely special stay in high-style surroundings and a personalised approach to service. The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of eight brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide.



For more information, please visit dusit.com

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Dusit Estate, and Hospitality-Related Services.



Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.



For more information, please visit dusit-international.com