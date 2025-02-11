HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 February 2025 - On January 23, 2025, 50 selected children and youth with disabilities from under-privileged families in Hong Kong will experience flying and embark on a three-day, two-night trip to Taiwan from February 21 to 23 in 2025. "Dreamer's Journey 2025" allows 40 disabled children who have never flown before and their families, along with 10 disabled youth who have previously received assistance from the organizing body and now volunteer, to join a group of compassionate volunteers. Together, they will create a touching and unforgettable flying dream journey, embracing the spirit of mutual support and resilience that characterizes the people of Hong Kong.The event is organized by the Hong Kong organisation "Dreamer Angel Charity Limited." The organization aims to empower children with disabilities from under-privileged families by helping them realize their dream of flying, encouraging them to face life's challenges with greater courage and determination and to pursue their dreams. This year's event ambassadors, artists Ms. Catherine Chau Ka Yee and Ms. Maggie Wong Mei Ki, will accompany the children on their exploration of the world beyond Hong Kong. The event will also include a team of medical staff and service volunteers, with nearly 200 participants in total.Mr. Sunny Fok, Chairman of the "Dreamer Angel Charity Ltd," stated, "Children with disabilities from under-privileged families rarely have the opportunity to travel abroad with their families. For them, enjoying the view from an airplane is an unimaginable experience. Through this journey, we also hope to appreciate and encourage the parents of these children. Volunteers only care for the children for three days and two nights, but these parents provide meticulous care for a lifetime. We truly need to appreciate these parents for their unconditional love." The event aims to raise public awareness of the importance of caregivers, as well as concern for children with disabilities.Ms. Fanny Ma, the General Secretary of the "Dreamer Angel Charity Ltd," firmly believes, "Everyone deserves the opportunity to dream. Even with physical disabilities, every child with a disability possesses unique talents. As long as we are willing to spend time understanding and inspiring them, and creating opportunities for them to perform in public, they can build their confidence. Even if there are difficulties in pursuing their dreams, they will persist until they are achieved." The organization's services cover low-income families with disabilities, including those with visual, hearing, physical, and autism spectrum disorders, as well as rare diseases. Main activities include parent-child workshops, carnivals, performances and sharing sessions, home visits through the "Legacy of Blessings" program, and the flagship event "Dreamer's Journey." By organizing various large-scale community services, they aim to bring more attention and care to socially disadvantaged groups.The event has received support from organizations across Hong Kong and Taiwan, including sponsorship of event expenses, airfare, hotels, transportation, and complimentary or discounted attraction tickets. Main supporting units include Be Positive, Source Radiance Culture Charity Foundation, CMR Limited, Kaishiu Group, Pak Kiu Engineering Limited, Gene Skin, Able Trillions, Cathay Pacific Airways, Wanpi World Zoo, Tsou Ma Lai Farm, and Ten Drum Cultural Village. The organizers hope the event will raise public awareness of children with disabilities from under-privileged families, attracting further support from organizations and kind-hearted individuals to support and help more children realise their dreams.For more details about the event, please visit the "Dream Angel Charity Ltd" Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/dreamerangels Hashtag: #DreamAngelCharity

