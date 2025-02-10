SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2025 - Special Minds is proud to introduce a new platform in Singapore that offers a much-needed solution for families with children and youths who have special or learning needs. As the country's first platform dedicated to 1:1 special needs matching, Special Minds provides home-based services tailored to each child's unique requirements. For parents and caregivers, this means that children can access the specialised support and special needs service they need from qualified professionals in the comfort of their own homes.Special Minds was created in response to two key challenges faced by families in Singapore. One of these challenges is accessibility. For many families, travelling long distances to specialised centres for speech therapy for children , tutoring, or other services can be a major hurdle. Special Minds offers a convenient alternative by matching families with qualified professionals who provide services at home, helping to overcome logistical difficulties.As Ms. Azanea Quek, Founder of Special Minds, shared, "I envision a platform where parents can easily access a pool of special needs professionals who can come to their homes at their preferred times. It would be ideal if parents could also set their preferred budget. For example, we recently matched a client with a certified Occupational Therapist at a rate of $150 per session, significantly lower than the current market rate. The OT happened to live nearby and was able to accommodate the request. This is a win-win solution for both parties."The second challenge is the financial burden that special needs services can impose. Many families struggle with the high costs of care, and Special Minds aims to provide an affordable solution. The platform provides an estimated price range based on market rates, and parents can indicate their preferred budget in case of financial constraints. This flexible approach allows parents to find the right support at a price that works for them.Special Minds offers a wide range of services to cater to the diverse needs of children with various conditions. The platform's offerings cover five key areas –special needs education, early intervention services , counselling for behavioural management and anxiety disorders, and enrichment activities. With close to 500 dedicated special needs service professionals, Special Minds is well-equipped to support children with conditions such as ADHD, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), dyslexia, sensory impairments, and mobility challenges. It also provides services to children who may not have a formal diagnosis but still require personalised attention to help them reach their full potential.As Special Minds continues to expand, its core mission remains focused on empowering children to reach their full potential. The platform is committed to providing personalised support that promotes the growth and well-being of every child, regardless of their challenges. With the support of a growing network of skilled professionals, Special Minds aims to make a lasting impact on Singapore's special needs community.To meet the increasing demand for services, Special Minds is actively seeking skilled freelancers to join its network. Whether in education, therapy, early intervention, or enrichment activities like phonics, yoga, and swimming for special needs children, professionals have the opportunity to contribute to a more inclusive society while enjoying the flexibility of a freelance career. By joining Special Minds, freelancers can help make a real difference in the lives of children with special needs, supporting their development and helping them achieve their full potential.Ms. Tan Min Li, a special needs educator with over 30 years of experience, said: "I hope to bring out the potential in every child, as I believe that every child has special abilities too. I am grateful for the Special Minds platform, which serves as a bridge connecting professionals like myself with parents, allowing us to share our expertise and make a meaningful contribution to the special needs community."For more information, please visit https://specialminds.com.sg/ Hashtag: #SpecialMinds

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.