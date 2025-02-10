PINGTUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2025 - "Taiwan is a great travel choice!" The Pingtung County Government promotes tourism with an innovative approach, launching eight unique themed travel routes that have attracted international attention and are dedicated to becoming a dream destination for Southeast Asian travelers. These itineraries are now available on well-known international e-commerce platforms such as KKDAY and Tripadvisor, featuring real experiences and authentic shares from famous KOLs from various countries, sparking enthusiastic discussions within the travel industry and propelling Pingtung to become a rising star in the global tourism market.Pingtung, located at the southernmost tip of Taiwan, is home to beautiful mountain and sea resources, as well as rich cultural diversity. " Let's roll in Pingtung Taiwan! " has become the core slogan of this tourism campaign. It symbolizes Pingtung's open and warm invitation to travelers from around the world to step onto this captivating land.Pingtung has the most enchanting natural scenery and cultural characteristics. Whether it's the "Shanchuan Glass Suspension Bridge Indigenous Cultural Experience," "Dapeng Bay Bicycle Ecological Tour," or "Dongyuan Water Grassland Exploration," each route highlights the diverse allure of Pingtung. Additionally, the "King's Peace Festival"—a folk and religious event exclusive to Pingtung—offers international travelers an unforgettable cultural experience, blending tradition with passion. Through these carefully planned itineraries, the Pingtung County Government meets travelers' diverse needs for nature, culture, and leisure. With convenient travel designs and availability on international travel platforms, travelers from all over the world can easily explore this land full of surprises.To increase the international visibility of Pingtung's wonderful stories, the Pingtung County Government specially invited Malaysian travel blogger "J's Travel" to experience Pingtung in-depth and share their real travel experiences with their followers. They commented, "I've visited Taiwan before, but this experience completely revealed a different side of Taiwan! Pingtung perfectly blends nature and culture, and every spot is full of surprises!"Director Huang Guowei of the Pingtung County Government's Department of Transportation and Tourism said, "We hope that Pingtung will become the top choice for international travelers who visiting Taiwan, allowing friends from all over the world to easily enjoy the beautiful journey that Pingtung has to offer."To learn more about travel itineraries and special offers, please visit the Pingtung County Government's Facebook page " Visit Pingtung Taiwan ."Hashtag: #Pingtung

