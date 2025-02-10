AssetCare Web3 capabilities built using Google Cloud and its generative AI capabilities, available in Saudi Arabia via Google Cloud Region in Dammam



Initial launch in Saudi Arabia highlights digital sustainability leadership as one of the largest energy markets in the world for decarbonization and carbon trading



San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2025) -("mCloudTech.ai"), a provider of AI-enabled cloud applications optimizing the performance, reliability, and sustainability of energy-intensive assets announced today it will be launching new Web3 capabilities for AssetCare, mCloudTech.ai's flagship asset performance management platform on Google Cloud in 2025. This launch highlights mCloudTech.ai's partnership with Google Cloud and spotlights Saudi Arabia's strategic position to lead digital transformation to power sustainability efforts.AssetCare will integrate Web3 withandcapabilities from Google Cloud to deliver a unified platform for carbon emissions tracking and digital measurement, reporting, and verification (DMRV). The solution enables full lifecycle management for carbon credits, from issuance to trading to retirement, ensuring transparency and accountability in decarbonization efforts. These innovations position AssetCare as the platform of choice for organizations on the path to net zero through asset performance optimization.AssetCare's Web3 capabilities will debut in Saudi Arabia, leveraging the Kingdom's robust hyperscale infrastructure, data sovereign policies, and advanced AI ecosystem enabled by Google Cloud. Saudi Arabia, one of the largest global energy markets, provides an ideal launchpad for decarbonization and carbon trading activities. mCloudTech.ai and Google Cloud plan to expand globally, targeting energy-intensive economies with state-owned or national energy companies.said:mCloudTech.ai, a MISA registered company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key partner to deliver a decentralized experience that will empower the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to lead the way in effectively reducing carbon emissions by leveraging cloud solutions. mCloud plays a critical role in this vision, delivering exclusive digital sustainability applications built on Google Cloud.This announcement marks a turning point in decarbonization efforts, positioning Saudi Arabia, mCloudTech.ai, and Google Cloud as leaders at the intersection of technology and sustainability.mCloudTech.ai Corp. is a newly-formed, privately-held software company incorporated in Delaware, United States with a regional wholly-owned subsidiary in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia holding a MISA license to operate in-Kingdom. mCloudTech.ai is a Google Cloud partner with a coveted Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability designation. mCloudTech.ai offers AssetCare, asset performance, reliability, and sustainability solutions to asset-intensive organizations around the world, with cloud applications built on top of the industry-leading cloud, AI, and blockchain technologies provided by Google Cloud.Anna Los, Director, Global Operations, mCloudTech.ai Corp., [email protected]

