SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 February 2025 - Go-to Print Singapore, formerly known as Mandarin Art Printing, a trusted name in Singapore's printing industry, proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary. As it marks this milestone, the company reflects on its journey from a traditional offset printer to a modern, customer-focused printing solutions provider. Over the years, Go-to Print has continuously adapted to market trends and customer needs, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the industry.As part of its revival post-COVID, the company has streamlined its services to focus on delivering exceptional quality across its core product range, including sticker printing booklet printing , and cheap flyer printing in Singapore , marking a significant milestone in its legacy of excellence. The company's refined approach centres on providing high-quality solutions for its customers, including express name card printingand envelope printing . By narrowing its scope to focus on the products featured on its website, Go-to Print ensures top-tier results while offering an end-to-end service experience. This includes professional design support for customers without in-house designers. Additionally, investments in modern equipment have allowed the company to increase efficiency, handle larger batch runs, and reduce costs, ensuring its services remain affordable without compromising on quality.Founded with a focus on traditional offset printing, Go-to Print has continuously adapted to market trends and customer needs. Over the years, the demand for shorter print runs and faster turnaround times prompted the company to invest heavily in digital printing technology. Today, Go-to Print combines its offset expertise with advanced digital capabilities to cater to a wide range of printing requirements. This shift allows the company to offer high-quality solutions for smaller projects while maintaining cost efficiency and flexibility for its customers.As part of its commitment to sustainability, Go-to Print encourages the use of Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified materials for its printing projects. By sourcing paper and materials from responsibly managed forests whenever possible, the company aims to align its operations with eco-friendly practices. This initiative not only reduces environmental impact but also provides customers with the option to choose sustainable solutions without compromising quality. Go-to Print is dedicated to doing its part for the planet, making green printing accessible to businesses and individuals alike.In line with its mission to contribute to the community, Go-to Print also offers a 10% discount to all registered social enterprises in Singapore. This initiative aims to support organisations that work toward meaningful causes by reducing their operational costs for printed materials. Whether it's event flyers, fundraising brochures, or branded stationery, Go-to Print supports these enterprises by providing cost-effective printing solutions for their needs.As it celebrates its 40-year milestone, Go-to Print continues to build on its rich history and reputation. Serving a diverse client portfolio across industries such as retail, education, and corporate sectors, the company remains committed to quality and innovation. With a focus on service excellence and customer satisfaction, Go-to Printis poised to remain a leader in the printing industry for years to come.

About Go-to Print

Go-to Print is a leading provider of high-quality printing and design services in Singapore, with 40 years of experience. Specialising in sticker printing, booklet printing, flyer printing, express name card printing, and envelope printing in Singapore, the company is known for its attention to detail, customer-centric approach, and innovative solutions for various printing needs.



