The company has also launched its thinnest robot vacuum cleaner, DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI, and ultra-compact window cleaner WINBOT MINI, offering a wider range of options to tackle diverse household cleaning needs.

Customers who shop on ECOVACS' official stores such as Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and mass retailers can enjoy attractive discounts and free gifts worth up to $379.



SINGAPORE - Leading global robotics and smart household appliance company, ECOVACS, today proudly unveils three innovative new models: DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI, DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI, and WINBOT MINI, designed to meet the varied cleaning needs of modern households. From floors to windows, these latest innovations underscore ECOVACS' dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology and top-tier cleaning solutions for modern homes. All three models are available for purchase today on the ECOVACS e-store, Shopee and Lazada, and leading electronics stores – Best Denki, Courts, Harvey Norman and Gain City



ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI

DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI, the latest offering under ECOVACS' flagship X-Series features the revolutionary OZMO ROLLER Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology that tackles a common concern with robotic vacuum cleaner: spreading dirt and germs while cleaning, especially with stubborn stains. This industry-first and innovative mopping system eliminates cross-contamination worries with high-speed, high-pressure cleaning, and instant mop self-cleaning. The award-winning model uses an array of 16 clean water nozzles to deliver fresh water back to the mop to keep the mop renewed after the wastewater is scraped off, eliminating cross-contamination and making your floor truly hygienic. With 200 rotations per minute, the system applies concentrated pressure to effectively prevent streaks and importantly easily remove tough stains while leaving floors dry faster all in a single mopping pass.



As the flagship model, the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI boasts the highest suction power of 18,000Pa and comes with latest ZeroTangle 2.0 feature – up to 0% hair tangles in the main brush.



TruEdge 2.0 Adaptive Edge Cleaning Technology and TruEdge 3D Edge Sensor, allowing the roller mop and side brush to extend dynamically by adapting precisely to different types of edges and corners to achieve up to 100% cleaning coverage.



It is also equipped with the upgraded, allowing the roller mop and side brush to extend dynamically by adapting precisely to different types of edges and corners to achieve up to 100% cleaning coverage. Complementing the cleaning technology and sensors, is the upgraded AIVI 3D 3.0 Omni-Approach Technology for precise object recognition and enhanced real-time path planning capabilities. The DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI is able to intelligently choose the most efficient cleaning path especially during sudden environment changes as such moving people or pets.



ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI: FUSS-FREE FULL-COVERAGE CLEANING



The DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI offers an extremely powerful all-in-one cleaning experience, designed to easily navigate under furniture and into hard-to-reach areas for deep-cleaning with its hallmark 81mm ultra-thin profile. Equipped also with the new TruEdge 2.0 Adaptive Edge Cleaning, the DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI offers up to 100% edge-to-edge cleaning with no missed-out spots.



Powered by a 6400mAh battery, the DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI offers up to 180 minutes of continuous cleaning. Advanced features like AIVI 3D 3.0 Omni-Approach Technology and TrueMapping 2.0 intelligent navigation coupled with a new-and-improved ZeroTangle 2.0 Anti-Tangling technology guarantee that no hair is stuck in the main brush – for a true handsfree maintenance experience.





The DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI comes with an all-in-one, compact and powerful OMNI Station that offers self-cleaning and maintenance, providing the ultimate convenience. It is also the world's first and only sweeping and mopping robot vacuum to receive the prestigious German TÜV Rheinland privacy security certification – a trademark of trust and quality.





ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI AND WINBOT MINI



ECOVACS WINBOT MINI: COMPACT DESIGN MEETS POWERFUL, STREAK-FREE PERFORMANCE





ECOVACS introduces the WINBOT MINI, its most compact robotic window cleaner, designed for spaces ranging from apartments to homes with multiple glass panels. Combining powerful cleaning performance with a sleek, space-saving design, the WINBOT MINI makes cleaning narrow, hard-to-reach windows easier and safer than ever before. Equipped with an Ultrasonic Atomisation Spray Technology that helps loosen dirt and stains with ultra-fine mist particles, the WINBOT MINI ensures efficient cleaning with minimal water usage and exceptional streak-free results.







Beyond its impressive cleaning capabilities, the WINBOT MINI adopts WIN-SLAM 3.0 algorithm that helps the robot automatically plan the most efficient cleaning path with three customised modes to meet the needs of all modern family. In the event of a power outage, the blackout protection keeps the robot attached to the window for over 30 minutes while sounding out an alarm. Its dual intelligent sensors also constantly monitor its surroundings and tracks the robot's orientation, ensuring a safe and worry-free cleaning.







AVAILABILITY, PRICING & LAUNCH PROMOTIONS



Device

Launch Date

Price

Launch Promotions



T&Cs apply, while stocks last

ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI



Available from 14 February on Shopee Lazada , TikTok Shop and Mass Retailers $4,299

Launch special @ $1,899.00 + First 50, Tineco iCarpet Spot Cleaner (worth S$379)

ECOVACS DEEBOT T50 PRO OMNI



Available now on Shopee Lazada , TikTok Shop and Mass Retailers $3,499

Launch special @ $1,399.00 + Laifen SE Lite Hair Dryer + 1 Year Accessories Pack (Total Worth S$237.90

ECOVACS WINBOT MINI



Pre-order starts on 14 February on Shopee Lazada , TikTok Shop and Mass Retailers $999



Launch special @ $499.00 + Accessories Pack (worth S$49)



About ECOVACS ROBOTICS





Innovating Since Day One. ECOVACS Robotics is one of the pioneers in service robots R&D and manufacturing, aiming to independently research and develop, design and manufacture service robots, with the ambition of being a top tier robotics company in the world. ECOVACS Robotics upholds its mission of "Robotics for All" and reigns No.1 Global Cumulative Sales for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners. Over the past 26 years since its establishment in 1998, ECOVACS has led insights and research for service robot usage and experiences, successfully launching a complete range of robot service solutions globally, including DEEBOT, household robotic vacuum cleaners, WINBOT, window cleaning robots, AIRBOT, air purification robots as well as commercial service robot solutions, GOAT, robotic lawn mowers, DEEBOT PRO, multi-functional cleaning robots for small and medium commercial facilities, and "AI+ service robots" for public areas. In addition, ECOVACS is a leader in the robot industry ecosystem, establishing an Artificial Intelligence Engineering Institute, and focusing on intelligent sensor research, continuously leading the development of cutting-edge technologies in the industry. ECOVACS has earned worldwide user recognition for its determination to break through the boundaries of products and services and is now the firm of choice for over 28 million families worldwide. The company is committed to advancing robotic technologies to serve the world by creating a holistic ecosystem between humans and robotics in lifestyle and production, bringing a new intelligent, convenient, and humanised experience to all of humanity. User needs are at the core of ECOVACS' R&D, driving industry and industrial development with innovation and empowering humankind to share a better future in the world of intelligent technology.



