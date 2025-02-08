LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Newsfile Corp. - 7 February 2025 - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on February 18, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Gorilla Technology's Chairman and CEO, Jay Chandan, and interim-CFO, Bruce Bower. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the Company's role as a global leader in AI-driven nternet of Things (IIOT) solutions, security convergence, and big data analytics. With a rapidly expanding global footprint, Gorilla Technology is at the forefront of smart cities and critical infrastructure transformation. The Company entered 2025 with a $93 million backlog and a $2 billion pipeline of multi-year opportunities, driving projected revenues of $90 million to $100 million for the year. Gorilla's innovative edge AI and cybersecurity solutions are gaining traction across US, LATAM, Europe, APAC, and MENA, securing strategic projects such as AI-powered smart city initiatives and critical security deployments. Backed by record-setting financial performance, a veteran leadership team, and an expanding market presence, Gorilla Technology is well-positioned for continued revenue growth and long-term value creation. A live question and answer session will follow the presentation by Chandan and Bower.Questions can be pre-submitted to [email protected] or online during the live event.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.



Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.



