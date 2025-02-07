iCare Eyecare's Mission: Keep your eyes, sharpen your edge, and promote your wellness





Experience analysis combined with advanced equipment such as Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and automated eye movement analysis systems

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 February 2025 - With the rise of digital media, screen devices have become an integral part of everybody's life, and e-learning is an inevitable trend in school. However, this has posed unprecedented challenges to the visual health of everyone, especially children. According to a recent study by The Chinese University of Hong Kong, the prevalence of myopia among children in Hong Kong has reached a record high. Notably, after the pandemic, the myopia rate among six-year-olds surged from 13.9% pre-pandemic to 25%, nearly doubling. This trend has raised widespread concerns as myopia is now considered a multifaceted condition that significantly impacts eye health in the long run. In addition to myopia, children may also suffer from other refractive errors (such as hyperopia and astigmatism), strabismus, and various levels of dynamic visual impairments, such as convergence insufficiency (CI). These eye conditions can significantly hamper children's reading, learning, concentration, and sports performance, potentially affecting their overall development. Parents must be aware of these issues and seek professional analysis to ensure their child's vision is not a barrier to their success.

Dynamic and Sports Vision Training to Sharpen Your Edge



To improve children's overall visual function, iCare Eyecare offers evidence-based myopia management services, customized orthokeratology (OK lenses) treatments, unique dynamic and sports vision analysis and training programs. These services aim to promote children's long-term eye health, improve overall visual function, and bolster their learning and athletic performance.



At iCare Eyecare, our services are directed by Dr. Marco, Ph.D., a visiting lecturer at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Optometry, and delivered by his professional team. With years of experience and a deep understanding of vision science, Dr. Marco and his team employ diverse advanced technologies, such as Optical Coherent Tomography (OCT), non-invasive optical ocular biometry, corneal topography, and automated eye movement analysis systems.Their expertise, combined with state-of-the-art technologies, enables unmatched comprehensive optometric and visual function assessments, creating personalized eye care plans and professionally tailored vision training recommendations for every child.







Dr. Marco previously served as a postdoctoral fellow at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City (specializing in dry eye disease and cataracts) and as a Research Assistant Professor at the University of Hong Kong. He also enjoys teaching and is a visiting lecturer in myopia science at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Optometry and HKU SPACE.





Studies in the United States indicate that 1 in 4 children experiences some form of visual impairment, which can sometimes be misdiagnosed as neurodevelopmental disorders such as dyslexia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), or other learning disabilities. Misdiagnosis, as such, can severely impact a child's academic and motor development. In Hong Kong, families often lack awareness of the connection between vision problems and learning or motor skills. Children with visual impairments may display short attention spans, skip lines when reading, have difficulty retaining information, experience discomfort or fatigue, or even avoid reading altogether, behaviors resembling ADHD. Moreover, convergence insufficiency (CI) occurs more frequently among ADHD patients than in the general population. Apart from academic hardship, various vision disabilities can also lead to poor depth perception, meager eye tracking proficiency, and below-par visual signal brain processing, collectively translating to low performance in sports such as ball games. This underlines the urgent need for parents to be aware of these issues and seek professional analysis to ensure their child's vision is not a barrier to their success.Maintaining good visual health and dynamic vision abilities is crucial in today's ever-changing world. For instance, in emergencies, well-developed visual skills can help individuals anticipate and react to situations more quickly, potentially saving lives! Both static and dynamic visual skills are essential in daily life, whether reading or participating in sports like football or basketball. With scientific analysis, individuals can now better understand their sports vision capabilities. Most importantly, customized and effective training can be carried out to sharpen their edge in case of a flaw. This knowledge empowers parents to take proactive steps to ensure their child's visual health is not overlooked.1. Myopia Management for Children: Professional advice and evidence-based practice to control myopia progression.2. Dynamic and Sports Vision Analysis and Training: Comprehensive assessments and specific training to enhance visual skills.3. Personalized Eyeglasses and Contact Lens Customization: Tailored solutions to optimize visual outcome.Dr. Marco, the founder of iCare Eyecare, is a highly experienced registered optometrist (Part I) with a strong background in clinical practice and basic science research. He graduated with first-class honors from the School of Optometry at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and holds a Ph.D. in Vision Science, making him a physiologist.The establishment of iCare Eyecare stems from Dr. Marco's vision to expand the role of optometrists as the first line of defense for the eye and overall health. His "family optometrist" concept aims to protect every family member's health.To promote public awareness, Dr. Marco is an expert contributor to the popular parenting media Oh!爸媽, sharing valuable eye care tips. His dedication to sports and vision have led him to join the International Sports Vision Association (ISVA) and earn a professional diploma in sports nutrition from the Barcelona Innovation Hub (BIHUB). By integrating cutting-edge vision science and nutrition, Dr. Marco helps students and athletes improve their focus, overall vision abilities, academic performance, and athletic achievements.Hashtag: #iCare #iCareEyecare

Founded in 2017, iCare Eyecare's vision is to provide Hong Kong residents with the highest-quality primary optometric eyecare. Their detail-oriented services go beyond meeting your visual needs but committed to keeping your eyes, sharpening your edge, and promoting your wellness!

