BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 February 2025 - This Valentine's Day, couples can treat themselves to an unforgettable experience at two of Thailand's most romantic destinations: Amari Phuket and Amari Vogue Krabi. With their exclusive Valentine's offers, these stunning beachfront resorts promise to deliver the ultimate romantic getaway.Nestled on the serene shores of Patong Beach, Amari Phuket offers couples an enchanting escape to the tropics. With its prime location overlooking the turquoise waters of the Andaman Sea, the resort combines luxury with tranquillity. Guests can choose from a variety of elegantly designed rooms and suites, such as the Superior Balcony Room or the Club One Bedroom Suite Ocean View Balcony, all offering breathtaking views and modern comforts.Amari Phuket boasts exceptional dining venues such as their exclusive TreePods, offering an unparalleled dining experience high among the treetops, La Gritta, serving authentic Italian cuisine, and Rim Talay, which offers international and Asian dishes with panoramic sea views. For those seeking a lively yet sophisticated atmosphere, Samutr Bar and The Jetty provide the perfect settings for sunset cocktails and romantic stargazing dinners.For adventurous couples, the resort is ideally located near Phuket's popular attractions, including Jungceylon Shopping Mall, Central Patong, and the vibrant Phuket Town. Water sports enthusiasts can enjoy kayaking, scuba diving, and jet skiing directly from the property.To make this Valentine's Day even more special, Amari Phuket presents three exclusive dining experiences on 14 February 2025, from 18:00 - 22:00:Located on the pristine Tubkaek Beach, Amari Vogue Krabi is a haven of tranquillity and elegance. This 5-star resort is renowned for its contemporary Thai-style architecture, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern comforts. Guests are welcomed into a serene setting with lush tropical gardens, stunning Andaman Sea views, and a range of luxurious accommodation options, from Deluxe Rooms with private balconies to family-friendly villas with private plunge pools.The resort's signature restaurant, Marco's Restaurant & Bar, offers a relaxed beachfront dining experience with Pan-Asian and Mediterranean-inspired dishes, complemented by creative cocktails and live music on selected evenings. For a taste of authentic Thai flavours, Lotus Restaurant provides a rich menu in a beautifully decorated setting. Guests can also enjoy bespoke experiences like the Sunset Beach Picnic, where they can unwind on the soft sands of Tubkaek Beach with wine, canapés, and the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset.On 14 February 2025, Amari Vogue Krabi presents two exclusive dining experiences:Couples can celebrate their love with an exquisite four-course menu in the romantic candlelight setting of Marco's Restaurant.Price: THB 3,499++ per coupleCouples can enjoy a curated five-course menu at a romantic beachside candlelit dinner, featuring breathtaking limestone views. Complimentary welcome bubbles included.Price: THB 5,499++ per coupleBeyond dining, the resort offers a range of activities, including rejuvenating treatments at Chaonang Spa, three swimming pools, and a fully equipped fitness centre. Guests can also embark on island-hopping adventures to iconic locations like Hong Island, just 10 minutes away by longtail boat, or explore Krabi's lively town centre, a 40-minute drive from the resort.Amari Phuket and Amari Vogue Krabi offer more than just a holiday – they create moments to treasure forever. Whether it's a secluded dining experience in a treetop pod, a candlelit dinner by the sea, or indulgent spa treatments, every detail is designed to celebrate love in the most enchanting settings. For more information or to book your romantic getaway, visit www.amari.com

