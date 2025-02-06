Global Partners and Distributors Recognized for Outstanding Contributions to Cybersecurity

Distributor of the Year - ANZ

DICKER DATA AUSTRALIA

Partner of the Year - ANZ

VIRTUAL GRAFFITI AUSTRALIA

Enterprise Partner of the Year - ANZ

DYNATEK SOLUTIONS PTY LTD

Newcomer of the Year - ANZ

COM-X PTY LTD

Partner Sales Hero of the Year - ANZ

MARK WHITTINGTON - OZDOC SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP

Distributor of the Year - ASEAN

MEC NETWORKS CORPORATION

Partner of the Year - ASEAN

PENTECH SOLUTION SDN BHD

Enterprise Partner of the Year - ASEAN

ACCENT MICRO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Managed Security Partner of the Year - ASEAN

PT MAXINDO MITRA SOLUSI

Newcomer of the Year - ASEAN

ST ENGINEERING UNMANNED AND INTEGRATED SYSTEMS PTE LTD

Partner Sales Hero of the Year - ASEAN

SIVA ANNADURAI - XCESS NETWORKS MALAYSIA SDN BHD

Distributor of the Year - GCR

DATA WORLD COMPUTER & COMMUNICATIONS LTD

Partner of the Year - GCR

NANJING YINQIANG INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Enterprise Partner of the Year - GCR

IT CHECK SOLUTIONS, INC

Newcomer of the Year - GCR

SHIH CHIANG LTD

Partner Sales Hero of the Year - GCR

CARY WU - SHENZHEN SECUUNION INFO-TECH

Distributor of the Year - INDIA & SAARC

INFLOW TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD

Partner of the Year - INDIA & SAARC

eCAPS

Partner of the Year - INDIA & SAARC

UNITED CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED

Enterprise Partner of the Year - INDIA & SAARC

SAFEZONE SECURE SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

Newcomer of the Year - INDIA & SAARC

VS SQUARE INFO SOLUTIONS

Partner Sales Hero of the Year - - INDIA & SAARC

PARAMALINGAM S - SAFEZONE SECURE SOLUTIONS

Distributor of the Year - JAPAN

MARUBENI INFORMATION SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.

Partner of the Year - JAPAN

NIHON ICS CO.,LTD.

Newcomer of the Year - JAPAN

KOKUSAI JOHO NET

Partner Sales Hero of the Year - JAPAN

KYOYA SAKAKIBARA - NEC FIELDING, LTD.

Partner Technical Hero of the Year - JAPAN

TOMOYUKI TOKIAN - TANAKA ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

Distributor of the Year - KOREA

SECUWIDE CORP.

Partner of the Year - KOREA

KICHANG INFOTECH INC.

Newcomer of the Year - KOREA

GODUNBIZ

Partner Sales Hero of the Year - KOREA

YEON DONGHO - CORE IT.CO.,LTD



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 February 2025 -SonicWall proudly honored its exceptional partners and distributors at the annual SonicWall Partner Awards, celebrating their unwavering commitment to safeguarding customers in a dynamic and increasingly complex threat landscape. This prestigious award acknowledges partner organizations worldwide that have demonstrated remarkable dedication to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions."While partners have been key to SonicWall's success for over 30 years, our dramatic transformation over the last two years is directly attributable to SonicWall stepping it up and taking a relentless focus on our valued partners, said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk. "That's meant listening to and acting upon their key needs and feedback, which has in turn shaped our roadmaps (organic and inorganic), the delivery of technical support (reduced wait times with immediate access to higher tiers of support), how we charge for our products and services, sales resource alignment, and much, much more. Many of our partners posted record years in 2024, and we couldn't be more pleased about that. These awards are a small token of thanks and recognition of the strategic value SonicWall's partners have and will continue to play in shaping and driving SonicWall's business.""The 2025 SonicWall Partner Awards celebrate the outstanding dedication and innovation of our partners who continually raise the bar in cybersecurity excellence. This year's winners have demonstrated exceptional commitment to protecting businesses against the ever-evolving threat landscape, leveraging SonicWall's solutions to deliver proactive, strategic security. Their success is a testament to the power of strong partnerships in driving growth, resilience, and trust in today's digital world," said SonicWall Vice President of Sales, APJ Debasish Mukherjee.Partners were nominated across various categories in each region, showcasing their outstanding performance throughout the previous year. From a large pool of nominees, SonicWall selected one partner per region in each category, highlighting their consistent excellence and exceptional service. Based on a matrix of criteria including but not limited highest revenue, partner count, highest growth, etc.SonicWall is excited to announce the following winners for the Asia, Pacific & Japan:To see all the winners, please visit: https://www.sonicwall.com/partnerawards SonicWall takes great pride in recognizing the contributions of its partners and distributors each year, acknowledging their vital role in protecting customers from evolving cyber threats. For more information about the Partner Awards, please visit: https://www.sonicwall.com/partnerawards Hashtag: #SonicWall

About SonicWall

