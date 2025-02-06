Multiple Institutions Give AIM a "Buy" Rating

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 5 February 2025 - AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. (06660.HK), a leading PRC vaccine company, announced today that its independently developed mRNA RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) vaccine has recently been submitted for clinical trials to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The vaccine has demonstrated significantly higher humoral and cellular immunity compared to internationally marketed products. If the product progresses smoothly, it will accelerate AIM Vaccine's international expansion and contribute to substantial performance growth.In preclinical animal trials, third-party testing results showed that AIM Vaccine's mRNA RSV vaccine achieved significantly higher levels of specific IgG antibody titers, live-virus neutralizing antibody potency, and specific T-cell immunity compared to internationally marketed mRNA RSV control vaccines.This announcement highlights AIM Vaccine's innovative capabilities and underscores the acceleration of its internationalization efforts, which have been recognized by multiple institutions.Recently, FOSUN INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES initiated coverage of AIM Vaccine, assigning a "Buy" rating with a 12-month target price of HKD 11.0. The report cited the company's strong product pipeline, technological leadership, and potential for international growth as key factors. Similarly, SDICSI released a research report predicting that AIM Vaccine will launch 1-2 products annually over the next three years. If the products in development gain approval and progress smoothly in international markets, they are expected to drive new performance growth and expand market potential. SDICSI also assigned a "Buy" rating with a target price of HKD 9.5.FOSUN INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES's analysis indicates that the Chinese vaccine market is evolving in line with global trends, where high-value products and leading companies dominate. With its differentiated advantages, AIM Vaccine is poised to secure a leading position in the domestic market while achieving scalable expansion internationally. Additionally, the company's comprehensive and iterative product portfolio is expected to enhance its market share, pricing power, and profitability, further supporting long-term growth.The report also emphasized that AIM Vaccine, with its diversified product portfolio, technological strengths, and global expansion strategy, presents an attractive investment opportunity for investors. With a series of high-value products set to launch and profitability expected to rebound from 2025 onwards, the company is positioned for strong growth and potential valuation reassessment.Globally, there are currently no approved antiviral drugs for RSV available for clinical use. Vaccination for active immune prophylaxis remains the most effective means to prevent severe RSV infections. No RSV vaccines have been approved for marketing in PRC. In 2023, global sales of RSV vaccines reached USD 2.46 billion, and according to industry consultants, the market size is expected to grow to approximately USD 16.7 billion by 2030.The mRNA vaccine field is still wide open with plenty of opportunities, as there are few competitors globally. AIM Vaccine is one of the earliest companies in PRC to develop mRNA vaccine products and is among the first domestic vaccine enterprises to obtain independent patents for mRNA technology. The company has established a mature mRNA vaccine R&D system and has developed multiple mRNA candidate vaccines, including vaccines for shingles, rabies, and influenza, in addition to the mRNA RSV vaccine.Hashtag: #AIMVaccine

