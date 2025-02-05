Successful Event Draws 200,000 Global Visitors with Hong Kong’s Local Creativity

29 January to 2 February 2025: 38 Featured Creations & 16 Visiting Hong Kong Comics Artists/ Illustrators

38 Featured Creations & 16 Visiting Hong Kong Comics Artists/ Illustrators Watch drawing demonstrations by Hong Kong comics artists in real-time at one of the top three major overseas comics festivals in the world

February to May 2025: All the participating artists will be invited to share their exchange experiences and achievements with Hong Kong creators and readers

Hong Kong Arts Centre team, Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation team, and Hong Kong Comics Artists & Illustrators at the 52nd Angoulême Internatinal Comics Festival









The 1st to 3rd Hong Kong Comics Support Programme Book Series

GO! Illustrators Series - The 1st Hong Kong Picture Book Illustrators at International Book Fairs Promotion Scheme Series

Presented by Hong Kong Arts Centre CHB

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 February 2025 -Reading comics is like embarking on a journey with wonders. Comics artists invite readers to step into an intricate realm where imagination and creativity know no bounds, and where scripts and visual elements harmoniously intertwine to weave fantastic stories that transcend words. 'Comics made in Hong Kong' are known for their rich variety of artistic styles and whimsical, captivating narratives. Hong Kong original comics are therefore well-liked by comics enthusiasts both locally and overseas., with sponsorship from the 【】, is once again partnering with the【】 to participate in the 52nd edition of the Angoulême International Festival in 2025. A remarkable and wonderful collection of 38 local mid-to-full-length comic and picture book titles has been showcased to represent Hong Kong. The showcased comics this time span various genres, ranging from action and adventure to sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and heart-warming, encompassing a wide spectrum of creative expressions and infinite possibilities. Some of the participating comic artists and illustrators recently received several international awards.The Angoulême International Comics Festival is one of the most prestigious events in the European history. Crowds of visitors, comics enthusiasts of all ages and professions, flock to this annually. The 38 featured creations were selected from 'The 1st to 3rd Hong Kong Comics Support Programme Book Series' and 'GO! Illustrators Series - The 1st Hong Kong Picture Book Illustrators at International Book Fairs Promotion Scheme Series.' Through this large-scale overseas exchange programme, the aim is to further highlight Hong Kong comics of high quality, meanwhile, to enhance the global recognition of local creators.As the title suggests, the project aims to bring 'waves of whimsical words' abroad, allowing readers and practitioners from all over the world to explore the fascination of Hong Kong comics. During this event, we successfully attracted 200,000 visitors worldwide with Hong Kong's local creativity.In addition, we actively sought overseas licensing opportunities in anticipation of more Hong Kong comics being translated into multiple languages and published afterwards. A wider readership with different linguistic and cultural backgrounds could see the infinite possibilities of Hong Kong's creativity.Reaffirming the commitment to promoting local talents and creativity globally, Hong Kong Arts Centre has led 16 talented Hong Kong artists to participate in the festival in person. They engaged in live-drawing demonstrations, book signing sessions, and sharing, meeting audience and comics professionals from all over the world.The attendee from abroad expressed that he personally admires Hong Kong comic artist Shui-pan Wong. Meeting him in person in France this time, he was delighted to be able to purchase all of his books and obtain his autograph.Hong Kong comic artist Bonnie Pang pointed out that Hong Kong comics often face challenges in reaching foreign readers or publishers, especially due to the language barrier with Chinese comics. This year, we made a new attempt by utilizing AI technology to create a French video for each invited creator, allowing them to personally introduce their works and leave a lasting impression on visitors.Bonnie believes, "This event has been most helpful to Hong Kong comic artists by directly bringing everyone's works to overseas markets, reaching more foreign readers. The licensing market and various exchange activities promote collaboration opportunities. Additionally, experiencing the atmosphere of the comic festival in person and seeing a large number of comics in different styles broadens our horizons and gives us more inspiration and creative motivation."Hong Kong comic artist Pen SO, who participated in the exhibition, believes that one of the challenges Hong Kong comic artists face when going international is the issue of networking. This event could help them secure publishing opportunities, establish connections, and provide creative inspiration. Additionally, being sponsored by CCIDA for this event can lead Hong Kong comics towards the international market. He stated, "Although the rise of digital media has made it easier for our works to be exported overseas, publishers not only consider popularity, fame, and quality of work, but also the credibility of the artist. Artists need to know if foreign publishers are reliable. Therefore, the Hong Kong Arts Centre acts as an intermediary, helping us organize and resolve these issues."In addition to the popular booth at thewhere we could engage with a large group of readers, the booth at theoffered a valuable opportunity for us to connect with international publishers and production houses of comic books and related art forms. This actively contributes to the development of Hong Kong comics.Comics fans in Hong Kong could also follow comics artists' social media platforms to relive their on-site live drawing demonstrations, and feel the zest of of the world's third-largest comic festival!During February and May 2025, all the participating artists will be invited to share their exchange experiences and achievements with Hong Kong creators and readers. Professionals in the comics industry from other countries will be invited to introduce the trend of comics and other related creations in Europe and the United States. This initiative seeks to help Hong Kong creative talents expand their network and shine in the world arena!Organiser: Hong Kong Arts Centre (Comix Home Base)Co-organiser: Hong Kong Comics and Animation FederationLead Sponsor: Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative RegionSupporter: Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in BrusselsIn Association with: Innovative Entrepreneur Association, Angoulême International Comics FestivalSpecial Thanks: La Boîte à Bulles, Editions Paquet, Asian District éditions2023/24 & 2024/25 The Arts Talents Internship Matching Programme is supported by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council.--------------------------------------Dates: 29.01. – 02.02.2025Venue: Angoulême International Comics Festival, FranceVenue: Manga City (Booth No. MC19/ Rue Jean Didelon)Dates: 30.01-02.02.2025 (Thu-Sun)Time: 30-31.01 1000-1900; 01.02 1000-2000; 02.02 1000-1800Venue: International Rights & Licensing Market(Booth No. RL47/ Rue des Frères Lumières)Dates: 29.01-01.02.2025 (Wed-Sat)Time: 1000-1800Festival admission ticket required--------------------------------------● Amy CHAI● ARYU● Kuma CHAN● Karman CHIU● CHIYA● HIN● ISATISSE● Hei-lun IU● Chi-kit KWONG● Chi-tak LI● Ben LIU● Bonnie PANG● Enoch SIN● Pen SO● WAI ON● Shui-pan WONG● ARYU● Cheuk-ka CHAN● Kuma CHAN● Ling CHAU● Chiu-lok CHEUNG● CHIYA● FCP● HIN● Chi-man HO● Hei-lun IU● KAI● Chi-kit KWONGand(French Edition)● Chi-tak LI● Ben LIU● Linus LIU(French Edition)● LONHEI● LOSZEHAHA● Tin-kit MARK● Bonnie PANG● ROKU SAKAKI● SANDYPIG● Enoch SIN● Pen SO● Sineko SO● Bobby TANG● Taku TANG● Three TO● Man TSANG(French Edition)● Tai-po TSUI● WAI ON● Jay WONG● Shui-pan WONG● YIP WONG● Yuen-wong YU● Amy CHAI● Karman CHIU● ISATISSEVenue: Manga City (Booth No. MC 19)

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the Organiser

Hong Kong Arts Centre



Art for Passion, Art for Life, Art for All



Since 1977, the Hong Kong Arts Centre (HKAC) has been a platform for nurturing and supporting artists, and infusing art into everyday life. Its unique arts and educational programmes aim to make the arts accessible for all. The HKAC believes in the transformational power of art for people from all walks of life. Established more than four decades ago, the HKAC bring art to the people of Hong Kong – by presenting programmes for visual arts, performing arts, moving images and media arts, comics and animation. Other areas also cover arts education, conferences, festivals, public art and community projects, all done with the vision and mission of engaging and inspiring creativity in the Hong Kong community.



In 2000, HKAC founded its educational arm, Hong Kong Art School (HKAS). The HKAS provides award-bearing programmes to nurture artists and art practitioners, as well as short enrichment courses for the general public. The HKAC aspires to engage everyone in the community to become an active participant in the arts – as an enthusiast, an artist or a patron.



Let's continue to embrace 'Art for Passion, Art for Life, Art for All', and share the inspiration.



Official website: hkac.org.hk | Facebook: Hong Kong Arts Centre |



Instagram: @hongkongartscentre



C omix Home Base



Comics and animation are important local pop culture and artistic creations. Hong Kong Arts Centre (HKAC) has been dedicated to planning and organising diverse and unique activities to promote the arts and culture of comics and animation to the local community and abroad.



Since 2006, HKAC curated Comix Home Base project (CHB), and has been working closely with comics artists, animators, industry practitioners and various government departments to promote local works. Over 800 ani-com-related events are hosted, such as exhibitions, talks, workshops, performances, publications, screenings, public arts, etc.



In recent years, Comix Home Base has continued to proactively orchestrate cross-media collaborations and look for crossovers between comics and different media like public art, movie, dance, intangible cultural heritage, martial arts etc., expanding the creative space for comix. Outside Hong Kong, China, the footprints of Comix Home Base can be found overseas in France, Belgium, Britain, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Japan, Mainland China, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Korea, Russia, Indonesia and Portugal etc. This has facilitated the involvement of numerous Hong Kong comics artists in international collaboration projects. Also, local comics have been successfully published in different foreign versions in European countries and the United States, increasing the international recognition of local comics and animation artists.



Comix Home Base is fully committed to creating a platform for the art of Hong Kong anime and comics to flourish and keep elevating comics that are 'made in Hong Kong' to the global stage with stakeholders.



Official website: www.comixhomebase.com.hk | Facebook: hkacchb |



Instagram: @comixhomebase



About the Co-organiser

Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation



Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation Limited was founded in 1999, with the aims to:

1. Unite comics and animation industry, promotion of comics & animation culture;

2. Strengthen the positive awareness of the community members on comics and animation;

3. Link around the world comics & animation industry; and

4. Nurture local comics and animation talent.



Official website: www.hkcaf.hk | Facebook: hkcaf.hk



HK Comics Support Programme



Under the sponsorship of the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Hong Kong Animation and Comics Federation has been organising the HK Comics Support Programme (HKCSP) since 2021, which will enter into the fourth edition by January 2025.



The goal of HKCSP is to cultivate comics artists in Hong Kong and support Hong Kong comics enterprises. It provides financial assistance for the creation and promotion of new original comics (subsidised comics), alongside comprehensive support, including training seminars, industry experts' guidance, and a series of promotional activities, to the participating comics enterprises and their comics artists with a view to showcasing the strength of Hong Kong's comics. HKCSP also participates in Hong Kong and overseas exhibitions to increase the exposure of the participating comics artists and their subsidised comics in both Hong Kong and international markets, thereby opening up more business opportunities for them.



Despite the short history of HKCSP, it has already become a significant event in the industry with remarkable results in various aspects:

1. Bringing new vitality to Hong Kong comics: A total of 47 original comics works with diverse themes and styles have been released under the 1st to 3rd HKCSP, bringing new vitality to the comic industry.

2. Expanding overseas markets for Hong Kong comics: The subsidised comics are not only launched in the Hong Kong market, but some of which have been successfully licensed in overseas markets for translation into foreign languages, including French, Italian, Spanish, Ukrainian, English, and Malay, etc., for sale in relevant markets.

3. International recognition of the works: The subsidised comics have received multiple international awards, including the Japan International Manga Award and the BolognaRagazzi Awards in Italy, gaining international acclaim.



HKCSP will continue to provide a platform for the development of Hong Kong's comics industry by fostering the creation and publication of more original comics in Hong Kong.



Official website: www.hkcsp.hk | Facebook: 港漫動力 - 香港漫畫支援計劃 |

Instagram: hk_comics_support



Innovative Entrepreneur Association



Innovative Entrepreneur Association was established in 2007 and is dedicated in promoting various creative entrepreneurship events, advocating the dynamic of 'innovative entrepreneurship', and providing business education. The collaboration with the government and other organisations enables aspiring entrepreneurs to share experiences and business strategies. The association accommodates entrepreneurs in facing challenges and offers advice to enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness and thus fulfilling its social responsibility.



Official Website: iea.org.hk | Facebook: ieahk



Go! Illustrators–Hong Kong Picture Book Illustrators at International Book Fairs Promotion Scheme



Organised by Innovative Entrepreneur Association (IEA) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), Go! Illustrators– Hong Kong Picture Book Illustrators at International Book Fairs Promotion Scheme aims to nurture talented picture book illustrators in Hong Kong by providing them with mentoring support in content creation, licensing and marketing, as well as assisting them to join reputable book fairs including Bologna Children's Book Fair and Beijing International Book Fair for them to explore external markets.



Official Website: www.goillustrators.hk





About the Lead Sponsor