TELTOW, GERMANY – Newsaktuell - 5 February 2025 - The EU-fundedproject, launched in December 2024, aims to advance tissue regeneration through an innovative bioprinting platform.m2M focuses on precisely patterning cell aggregates and microtissues into stable, customizable grafts that remodel into functional tissues after implantation. The project unites leading academic institutions, research centers, and companies to develop scalable, personalized grafts for tissue repair."We are proud to be a partner in the m2M project and believe in its potential to significantly advance the development of therapies for the regeneration of tissue. We are happy to contribute and share our more than 30 years of experience in the field of regenerative medicine as well as our regulatory expertise as the holder of an EU approved cell-based therapy for cartilage repair" explained Dr. Giulietta Roël, Executive Director of CO.DON GmbH.Beyond technical development, m2M will foster knowledge exchange and workshops to enhance researchers' and healthcare professionals' skills across Europe.Hashtag: #GPMGmBH

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.