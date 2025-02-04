Preparations underway for a landmark 2025 including initiatives throughout the year with clients, alumni, the business community, and society

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 February 2025 - KPMG in Hong Kong is preparing to celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2025, marking eight decades of commitment to the city's development as a leading business and international financial centre.From its inception in 1945, led by a small team under C. Bernard Brown and John Hunt, KPMG in Hong Kong has grown to become a pillar of the business establishment and an important contributor to society. A series of events throughout 2025 will bring together clients, alumni, employees, and guests to commemorate KPMG's "Hong Kong story" and look ahead to the future.The milestone will be marked under the banner of "80 Years of Trust", a slogan that has been chosen not merely to look back with nostalgia, but as a reminder of this ongoing responsibility that is placed on our firm., says: "KPMG started from modest beginnings in Hong Kong. We are fortunate to have had the opportunity to grow alongside our friends and clients, shaping each other's journey as well as that of this great city. We look forward to celebrating this important milestone with our stakeholders throughout 2025.", adds: "Since opening our doors in Hong Kong in 1945, KPMG has evolved significantly. However, our core focus on earning the trust of our clients and from society has remained unchanged throughout our history. It's therefore important to us that our celebrations will be designed around this theme. Looking ahead, we remain committed to building on our legacy, working alongside our clients, partners, and the community to shape a brighter future for Hong Kong."Hashtag: #KPMG

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About KPMG

KPMG in China has offices located in 31 cities with over 14,000 partners and staff, in Beijing, Changchun, Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing, Dalian, Dongguan, Foshan, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Haikou, Hangzhou, Hefei, Jinan, Nanjing, Nantong, Ningbo, Qingdao, Shanghai, Shenyang, Shenzhen, Suzhou, Taiyuan, Tianjin, Wuhan, Wuxi, Xiamen, Xi'an, Zhengzhou, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR. It started operations in Hong Kong in 1945. In 1992, KPMG became the first international accounting network to be granted a joint venture licence in the Chinese Mainland. In 2012, KPMG became the first among the "Big Four" in the Chinese Mainland to convert from a joint venture to a special general partnership.





KPMG is a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited ("KPMG International") operate and provide professional services. "KPMG" is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively.KPMG firms operate in 142 countries and territories with more than 275,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities.In 2025, KPMG marks "80 Years of Trust" in Hong Kong. Established in 1945, we were the first international accounting firm to set up operations in the city. Over the past eight decades, we've woven ourselves into the fabric of Hong Kong, working closely with the government, regulators, and the business community to help establish Hong Kong as one of the world's leading business and financial centres. This close collaboration has enabled us to build lasting trust with our clients and the local community – a core value celebrated in our anniversary theme: "80 Years of Trust".