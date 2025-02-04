Tickets to immersive cultural attraction set to honor football icon’s inspiring career go on sale from 5th February

Cristiano Ronaldo

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 February 2025 - The highly anticipated Cristiano Ronaldo Life Museum is set to open its doors in July 2025 at K11 Art & Cultural Centre (6F, Kunsthalle), K11 MUSEA in Tsim Sha Tsui. The grand opening will feature several international celebrities, marking a monumental celebration of the football legend's illustrious career. This state-of-the-art museum celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo's career and the power of ambition, passion, perseverance and hard work; a beacon of inspiration for fans and visitors.Featuring state-of-the-art interactive exhibits, rare memorabilia, and motivational storytelling, the Cristiano Ronaldo Museum offers an immersive experience designed to inspire greatness. The Cristiano Ronaldo Museum is designed to be a place where visitors not only celebrate the accomplishments of a global icon but also reflect on their own aspirations. Aimed at empowering youth and dreamers, the museum features motivational content and inspiring quotes to encourage visitors to unlock their full potential. The museum will be the first of its kind in Asia and aims to attract over 12 million visitors to Hong Kong, providing significant exposure for the city as a global tourist destination.This initiative presents a unique opportunity for Hong Kong to unite and spread happiness throughout the city. The CR7LIFE Museum will naturally inspire collaborations across Hong Kong's hospitality sector, food and beverage outlets, retail businesses, tourism agencies, and the MTR. These synergies are expected to foster a collective movement called "HONG KONG UNITED," encouraging all sectors to embrace and welcome tourists from around the globe. This organic connection aims to create a positive ripple effect, benefiting the entire city.Tickets for the museum will go on sale on February 5, 2025, coinciding with Cristiano Ronaldo's birthday, allowing fans worldwide to partake in this historic opening. Early bird ticket buyers will unlock exclusive benefits at merchandise stores, offering unique opportunities to enhance their CR7LIFE Museum experience.On February 5, a grand celebration will take place at the K11 MUSEA promenade to honour Cristiano Ronaldo, a global icon whose impact transcends the world of football. As part of this unique event, attendees can expect extraordinary surprises that promise to make the occasion truly unforgettable, reflecting the unparalleled legacy of this legendary figure.In addition to the museum, two flagship merchandise stores will open in Tsim Sha Tsui and on Hong Kong Island between March and April 2025. Spanning over 3,000 square feet each, these stores will be the first of their kind in the world, offering exclusive Cristiano Ronaldo signed merchandise and memorabilia.The opening of the Cristiano Ronaldo Museum at K11 MUSEA promises to be a landmark event in Hong Kong's cultural landscape, offering an unparalleled experience for fans and visitors alike.

About Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is a global icon whose influence extends far beyond the football field. Known not only for his unparalleled skills and record-breaking achievements in the sport but also for his leadership, entrepreneurial ventures, and impactful philanthropic efforts, Ronaldo embodies excellence and inspires millions worldwide.



About K11

K11 is a global cultural brand founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Dr Adrian Cheng. The company's unique and original business model, "Cultural Commerce", blends culture, art, and commerce to create an ecosystem that caters to all walks of life. With its headquarters in Hong Kong, the Group has expanded its reach and influence, achieving a significant presence across Greater China. Upholding its core values of Art, People, and Nature, the Group aims to democratise art, incubate cultural talents, advocate sustainable development, and inspire the new generations. In addition to its groundbreaking multi-development project in Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, K11 Art and Cultural District, the Group operates a wide range of businesses, including retail, workplace, hospitality, and luxury residence.



Looking ahead to the future, K11 is expected to attain a footprint of 38 projects with an approximate GFA of 3 million square meters in 12 cities across Greater China upon completion, and it continues setting new standards in "Cultural Commerce".

