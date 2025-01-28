DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 January 2025 - AstraZeneca, a leading multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, has been recognized as theaccording to the annual prestigious "Best Places to Work" ranking.The company achieved remarkable country-specific ranking in the Best Places to Work certification, including being named the Best Place to Work for Women and the Best Place to Work for Millennials in select markets.AstraZeneca took the top spot in Iraq, Algeria, and Lebanon, while securing second place in Morocco and Tunisia. In Jordan, the company earned the third position. Last year, AstraZeneca ranked second across the Middle East, demonstrating sustained recognition of its workplace culture and reinforcing its position as an employer of choice in the region.In a statement fromAstraZeneca Near East & Maghreb has consistently demonstrated its commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture, earning the prestigious Best Place to Work certification for several consecutive years. This achievement reflects the company's dedication to creating an environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and motivated to excel.AstraZeneca Near East & Maghreb excels by prioritizing well-being, growth, and diversity.For more information about AstraZeneca, please visit www.astrazeneca.com For more information about Best Places to Work certification program, visit www.bestplacestowork.org Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

